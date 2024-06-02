New Concert Hall with 5,000 Seats Planned Opposite Sofia's Central Station

Society | June 2, 2024, Sunday // 12:31
Bulgaria: New Concert Hall with 5,000 Seats Planned Opposite Sofia's Central Station

A new concert hall with a capacity of 5,000 seats is set to be constructed opposite the Central Railway Station in Sofia. The facade of the hall will overlook the square in front of the station, standing at a height of 26 meters, while the roof will rise to 35 meters. Currently utilized as a parking area, the land spans an area of 9.6 decares, extending between "Maria Luiza" Blvd. and "Struga" and "Bratya Miladinovi" streets.

Zdravko Zdravkov, the chief architect of Sofia, has approved the Detailed Development Plan (DDP) for the surrounding area, effective as of May 3. The plan designates the site for a "multifunctional concert hall in the area of ​​the station square," consolidating municipal lands within the project scope. Additionally, there are provisions for residential and office construction in two separate zones with private properties.

Momchil Daskalov, the mayor of the Serdika region, described the concert hall as not only designed for classical music but also intended for various other events to ensure its economic viability. He emphasized the strategic selection of the location due to its proximity to the metro station and the city center, where available space for large public facilities is limited.

The conceptual design for the area in front of the station was developed by studio "A A Architects" led by Angel Zahariev and Asen Milev. Their project, which won the competition organized by the "VIZAR - European Awards for Bulgarian Architecture" foundation in 2018, proposed innovative solutions including tunnels and overpasses to connect undeveloped northern territories.

Plans include a tunnel beneath the Central Station, extending from "Oplchenska" Street to "Istoria Slavianobulgarska" Blvd., facilitating traffic flow and allowing for the development of pedestrian zones in front of the station. Khatige Ahmed-Hadjieva, the chief architect of the "Serdika" region, confirmed the completion of the town planning process for the project.

Mayor Daskalov aims to revitalize the neglected space of the Rotunda in front of the station by the end of the year. He plans to address issues such as leakages and broken drainage systems, intending to allocate municipal shops to non-governmental organizations and clubs to promote activity and rejuvenate the area.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: sofia, Central Railway Station, concert hall

Related Articles:

Sofia: Woman Abducted for Human Trafficking

In the early hours of May 18, 2024, a disturbing incident unfolded in Sofia's "Studentski Grad" area, where a woman fell victim to a horrifying abduction with the intent of human trafficking and sexual exploitation

Crime | May 31, 2024, Friday // 16:33

Eye-Opening Comparison: Sofia's Restaurant Costs vs. Europe's

A recent comparison by the Bulgarian daily "Telegraph" reveals that indulging in a sandwich and a beer in Sofia's city center can leave a considerable dent in your wallet

Business » Tourism | May 31, 2024, Friday // 12:19

Sofia Municipality Announces Closure of "Bulgaria" Cloverleaf and Ring Road Section

From today until June 30, a section of the cloverleaf interchange connecting "Bulgaria" Boulevard with the Sofia Ring Road (SOP) will be closed to traffic

Society | May 31, 2024, Friday // 11:38

Train Delays Persist in Sofia After Yesterday's Incident

In Sofia, investigations are ongoing into the accident at the Central Railway Station, where a locomotive collided with a passenger train

Society » Incidents | May 29, 2024, Wednesday // 09:47

Breaking: Train Collision Causes Havoc at Sofia Central Station (UPDATED)

Transport Minister Georgi Gvozdeikov confirmed that there was no head-on collision between two trains in Sofia around 4:40 p.m

Society » Incidents | May 28, 2024, Tuesday // 17:13

Route Changes in Sofia: Trams and Bus Lines Altered Starting Today

Starting today, commuters in Sofia will experience changes to tram lines #11 and #12, as well as bus line #29, announced the Center for Urban Mobility

Society | May 28, 2024, Tuesday // 10:30
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Society

All Aboard: Private Operator to Shake Up Bulgarian Railways with Sea-bound Service

A new player is set to enter Bulgaria's railway transportation sector, providing an alternative for travelers heading to the Black Sea

Society | June 3, 2024, Monday // 16:06

Say Goodbye to Paper! Electronic Food Vouchers Take Over in Bulgaria

Starting July 1, food vouchers in Bulgaria will be exclusively electronic, marking the end of the transition period where both paper and electronic vouchers were accepted

Society | June 3, 2024, Monday // 14:00

Weather in Bulgaria: Orange Code for Thunderstorms and Rainfall

For today, June 3, an orange code has been issued for thunderstorms and hail in Montana, Vratsa, Pleven, and Lovech

Society » Environment | June 3, 2024, Monday // 08:28

Bulgarian Wonder Kid: 8-Year-Old Kerem Emerges as Global Mental Math Champion

In a country where children's welfare often takes a backseat amidst various challenges, there emerges a remarkable story of 8-year-old Kerem from Nessebar, who has become the world champion in mental arithmetic

Society | June 2, 2024, Sunday // 12:47

Foreign Artists Honor Bulgarian Hero Hristo Botev with Sand Sculpture

On the Burgas beach, a sand sculpture depicting the face of Hristo Botev has emerged, created by foreigners Paul and Remy Hoggard

Society » Culture | June 2, 2024, Sunday // 12:12

Yellow Code Alert: Intense Rainfall Expected in 13 Bulgarian Regions

The National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology has issued a yellow code alert for intense rainfall in 13 regions of Bulgaria

Society » Environment | June 2, 2024, Sunday // 11:32
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria