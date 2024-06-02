New Concert Hall with 5,000 Seats Planned Opposite Sofia's Central Station

A new concert hall with a capacity of 5,000 seats is set to be constructed opposite the Central Railway Station in Sofia. The facade of the hall will overlook the square in front of the station, standing at a height of 26 meters, while the roof will rise to 35 meters. Currently utilized as a parking area, the land spans an area of 9.6 decares, extending between "Maria Luiza" Blvd. and "Struga" and "Bratya Miladinovi" streets.

Zdravko Zdravkov, the chief architect of Sofia, has approved the Detailed Development Plan (DDP) for the surrounding area, effective as of May 3. The plan designates the site for a "multifunctional concert hall in the area of ​​the station square," consolidating municipal lands within the project scope. Additionally, there are provisions for residential and office construction in two separate zones with private properties.

Momchil Daskalov, the mayor of the Serdika region, described the concert hall as not only designed for classical music but also intended for various other events to ensure its economic viability. He emphasized the strategic selection of the location due to its proximity to the metro station and the city center, where available space for large public facilities is limited.

The conceptual design for the area in front of the station was developed by studio "A A Architects" led by Angel Zahariev and Asen Milev. Their project, which won the competition organized by the "VIZAR - European Awards for Bulgarian Architecture" foundation in 2018, proposed innovative solutions including tunnels and overpasses to connect undeveloped northern territories.

Plans include a tunnel beneath the Central Station, extending from "Oplchenska" Street to "Istoria Slavianobulgarska" Blvd., facilitating traffic flow and allowing for the development of pedestrian zones in front of the station. Khatige Ahmed-Hadjieva, the chief architect of the "Serdika" region, confirmed the completion of the town planning process for the project.

Mayor Daskalov aims to revitalize the neglected space of the Rotunda in front of the station by the end of the year. He plans to address issues such as leakages and broken drainage systems, intending to allocate municipal shops to non-governmental organizations and clubs to promote activity and rejuvenate the area.