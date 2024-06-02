Foreign Artists Honor Bulgarian Hero Hristo Botev with Sand Sculpture

Society » CULTURE | June 2, 2024, Sunday // 12:12
Bulgaria: Foreign Artists Honor Bulgarian Hero Hristo Botev with Sand Sculpture @BNT

On the Burgas beach, a sand sculpture depicting the face of Hristo Botev has emerged, created by foreigners Paul and Remy Hoggard, as reported by BNT. Their artistic endeavor coincides with the 148th anniversary of the poet and revolutionary's death, showcasing their admiration for the Bulgarian hero.

For days, Paul and Remy worked diligently on the sculpture, ensuring its completion for June 2nd. Despite their origins—Paul hails from Great Britain and Remy from the Netherlands—both have embraced Bulgaria as their home for several years. They have made it a tradition to commemorate Bulgarian holidays and significant dates by crafting themed sand sculptures along the Burgas promenade, bringing joy to passersby.

