Bulgarian Pre-Election Polls: GERB Holds Strong Lead, 'Revival' Secures the Second Place

According to a recent survey conducted by the Mediana sociological agency, GERB leads the pre-election polls in Bulgaria with a 14% lead over the second-placed "Revival". If the elections were held today, nearly 29 percent of Bulgarians would cast their votes for GERB, while "Revival" would receive nearly 15%. In the contest for second place, the Movement for Rights and Freedoms (DPS) garners 13.5 percent, closely followed by "We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB) with nearly 13 percent.

Mediana notes that there is a continuing erosion of trust in WCC-DB. The survey indicates that other certain participants in the 50th National Assembly are the Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP) with nearly 9% and "There Is Such a People" (TISP) with over 6%.

Additionally, "Blue Bulgaria", "Levitsata", and "Solidary Bulgaria" also have chances of surpassing the 4 percent barrier required to enter the assembly.

A week before the elections, Mediana reports that a significant portion of traditional voters, numbering over 400,000, remain undecided about whether or for whom they will vote.

The agency emphasizes that this survey is not a forecast but rather a snapshot of the current socio-political attitudes in the country just one week before the elections.

* The Mediana agency survey was conducted in the period May 25 - June 1 among 990 interviewed citizens "face to face" and was financed with its own funds.