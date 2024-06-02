Election Triumph: Vucic's Party Secures Majority in Serbian Elections
According to a recent survey conducted by the Mediana sociological agency, GERB leads the pre-election polls in Bulgaria with a 14% lead over the second-placed "Revival". If the elections were held today, nearly 29 percent of Bulgarians would cast their votes for GERB, while "Revival" would receive nearly 15%. In the contest for second place, the Movement for Rights and Freedoms (DPS) garners 13.5 percent, closely followed by "We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB) with nearly 13 percent.
Mediana notes that there is a continuing erosion of trust in WCC-DB. The survey indicates that other certain participants in the 50th National Assembly are the Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP) with nearly 9% and "There Is Such a People" (TISP) with over 6%.
Additionally, "Blue Bulgaria", "Levitsata", and "Solidary Bulgaria" also have chances of surpassing the 4 percent barrier required to enter the assembly.
A week before the elections, Mediana reports that a significant portion of traditional voters, numbering over 400,000, remain undecided about whether or for whom they will vote.
The agency emphasizes that this survey is not a forecast but rather a snapshot of the current socio-political attitudes in the country just one week before the elections.
* The Mediana agency survey was conducted in the period May 25 - June 1 among 990 interviewed citizens "face to face" and was financed with its own funds.
