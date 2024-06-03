Yellow Code Alert: Intense Rainfall Expected in 13 Bulgarian Regions

Weather in Bulgaria: Orange Code for Thunderstorms and Rainfall
For today, June 3, an orange code has been issued for thunderstorms and hail in Montana, Vratsa, Pleven, and Lovech
Chief Associate Dr. Anastasia Stoycheva from NIMH predicts a warm June in Bulgaria with temperatures above the usual climatic norms
India's capital experienced scorching temperatures, with the mercury soaring to a record 49.9 degrees Celsius,
A heat warning has been issued in Finland from Tuesday to Friday
From Friday, the warming trend in Bulgaria will continue, and by June 10, temperatures will rise even further
Today, most of Bulgaria will experience sunny weather, though cloudiness will increase over North-Eastern regions in the afternoon
