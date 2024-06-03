Yellow Code Alert: Intense Rainfall Expected in 13 Bulgarian Regions

Society » ENVIRONMENT | June 2, 2024, Sunday // 11:32
Bulgaria: Yellow Code Alert: Intense Rainfall Expected in 13 Bulgarian Regions @Pixabay

The National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology has issued a yellow code alert for intense rainfall in 13 regions of Bulgaria. The warning applies to Montana, Vratsa, Lovech, Gabrovo, Veliko Tarnovo, Plovdiv, Pazardzhik, Sofia-region, Sofia-city, Pernik, Kyustendil, Blagoevgrad, and Smolyan.

Today will see mostly sunny weather, but by the afternoon, cumulus and cumulus-rain clouds are expected to develop. Short-term precipitation and thunderstorms are anticipated, primarily in mountainous and eastern regions. There are also conditions for hail. The wind will temporarily shift from the west and be light to moderate in the Danube Plain, but will sharply increase and change direction during thunderstorms. Maximum temperatures will range between 30° and 35°, with Sofia experiencing temperatures around 29°-30°.

Over the Black Sea, mostly sunny weather will prevail. In the afternoon, cumulus and cumulus-rain clouds will develop, leading to rain and thunderstorms in some areas. A weak southerly wind will blow, temporarily shifting from the west during the day. Maximum temperatures will range from 25°-26° along the northern coast to 32° along the southern coast. Sea water temperatures will be between 18°-22°, and the sea will have a moderate wave height of 2 points, expected to weaken.

Sunny weather is also expected over the mountains, but cumulus clouds will develop around and after noon, leading to brief showers with thunder. A moderate to strong westerly wind will blow, which will weaken and turn from the southwest after noon. Maximum temperatures will be around 23° at an altitude of 1200 meters and around 15° at 2000 meters.

 

