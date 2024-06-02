Bulgarian Donors Fund Major Purchase of Dimitar Talev's Ancestral House in North Macedonia

A private Bulgarian foundation has purchased two-thirds of the house of renowned writer Dimitar Talev in Prilep, North Macedonia, using nearly 84,000 euros raised by donors. However, the remaining third of the property is owned by an individual who has expressed no interest in selling it, according to reports by BGNES and Nova TV.

On May 26, part of the roof of Talev's house collapsed, highlighting the urgent need for repairs. The foundation has announced plans for emergency roof repairs to prevent further damage. This will include drying and securing the structure, preparing a detailed reconstruction and restoration plan, and assembling a team of experts and builders from both Bulgaria and the Republic of North Macedonia.

Additionally, the foundation intends to appoint a caretaker responsible for maintaining and managing the house, welcoming visitors, and organizing events at Dimitar Talev's birthplace. The Bulgarian foundation is also committed to initiating negotiations with the owner of the remaining one-third of the property, aiming to acquire full ownership of the house.