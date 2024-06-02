Bulgarian Donors Fund Major Purchase of Dimitar Talev's Ancestral House in North Macedonia

Missing Crypto-Queen's Dark Ties with Bulgarian Crime Boss Revealed
FBI-wanted Ruja Ignatova, who defrauded investors of 4.5 billion USD, had close ties to Christophoros Amanatidis-Taki
A private Bulgarian foundation has purchased two-thirds of the house of renowned writer Dimitar Talev in Prilep, North Macedonia, using nearly 84,000 euros raised by donors. However, the remaining third of the property is owned by an individual who has expressed no interest in selling it, according to reports by BGNES and Nova TV.
On May 26, part of the roof of Talev's house collapsed, highlighting the urgent need for repairs. The foundation has announced plans for emergency roof repairs to prevent further damage. This will include drying and securing the structure, preparing a detailed reconstruction and restoration plan, and assembling a team of experts and builders from both Bulgaria and the Republic of North Macedonia.
Additionally, the foundation intends to appoint a caretaker responsible for maintaining and managing the house, welcoming visitors, and organizing events at Dimitar Talev's birthplace. The Bulgarian foundation is also committed to initiating negotiations with the owner of the remaining one-third of the property, aiming to acquire full ownership of the house.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
A new player is set to enter Bulgaria's railway transportation sector, providing an alternative for travelers heading to the Black Sea
Starting July 1, food vouchers in Bulgaria will be exclusively electronic, marking the end of the transition period where both paper and electronic vouchers were accepted
For today, June 3, an orange code has been issued for thunderstorms and hail in Montana, Vratsa, Pleven, and Lovech
In a country where children's welfare often takes a backseat amidst various challenges, there emerges a remarkable story of 8-year-old Kerem from Nessebar, who has become the world champion in mental arithmetic
A new concert hall with a capacity of 5,000 seats is set to be constructed opposite the Central Railway Station in Sofia
On the Burgas beach, a sand sculpture depicting the face of Hristo Botev has emerged, created by foreigners Paul and Remy Hoggard
Sofia Airport's Terminal 3 Construction Set to Begin in Early 2026
COVID-19 Impact: Bulgaria's Grim Milestone as Highest Death Rate in EU