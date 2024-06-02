Foreign Artists Honor Bulgarian Hero Hristo Botev with Sand Sculpture
On the Burgas beach, a sand sculpture depicting the face of Hristo Botev has emerged, created by foreigners Paul and Remy Hoggard
At exactly 12 o'clock today, Bulgaria will honor those who died for its freedom with a two-minute wail of sirens. These sirens, signaling "Air danger," will sound throughout the country as a reminder from the Ministry of the Interior. During this time, all pedestrians and vehicles in populated areas are expected to halt, standing still in reverence.
The commemoration has its roots in a decision by the Council of Ministers on May 31, 1993, designating June 2 as the Day of Botev and those who died for Bulgaria's freedom and independence. However, the practice of paying respects with sirens, standing up, and observing a minute of silence dates back to 1948.
Today, a variety of events will be held across the country to honor the memory of Hristo Botev and the heroes of the national liberation struggles. Exactly at noon, the sirens will call on everyone to pause and reflect on the sacrifices made for the nation's freedom.
In the hometown of poet-revolutionary Hristo Botev, Kalofer, a rally-pilgrimage will take place. Tradition dictates that the flag of the Botev detachment be ceremoniously taken out from the "Hristo Botev" National Museum with military honors.
The emblematic site for this day of remembrance is Mount Okolchitsa in the Vratsa Balkan, where Botev was killed 148 years ago. It is here that the traditional national pilgrimage will occur, serving as a focal point for the day's events.
Throughout the week, Vratsa has hosted various events as part of the Botev Days, celebrating the revolutionary poet's work and legacy. Many of these activities are centered on teenagers, emphasizing their patriotic education and connection to the country's history.
