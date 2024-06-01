NATO Chief Praises Bulgaria’s Role Amid Ongoing Ukraine Support Efforts

June 1, 2024
NATO Secretary General emphasized Bulgaria’s role as a reliable and highly valued ally within the alliance. He highlighted Bulgaria’s contributions to collective defense, noting its strategic importance, particularly as a Black Sea country hosting a NATO battle group. NATO, in turn, is crucial for Bulgaria, aiming to prevent war and maintain peace by ensuring any attack on an ally triggers a response from the entire alliance.

In a special interview for BNT, the Secretary General was asked if Bulgaria should do more for Ukraine. He acknowledged Bulgaria's significant support but stressed that more is needed from all NATO allies. He warned that a victory for President Putin in Ukraine would be disastrous for Ukrainians and dangerous for global security. The Secretary General underscored the necessity of continued support to ensure Ukraine can defend itself, aligning with the UN Charter.

When asked about the duration of NATO’s involvement, he admitted the unpredictability of wars. However, he emphasized the need to demonstrate to Moscow that it cannot win on the battlefield, encouraging negotiations for a sovereign and independent Ukraine. Strengthening Ukraine militarily, he argued, is essential for a just and lasting peace.

Regarding NATO troops on the ground, the Secretary General clarified that NATO has no plans to deploy forces in Ukraine, aiming to avoid becoming a party to the conflict. NATO’s role is to support Ukraine without escalating the situation into a full-scale war between Russia and NATO. He reiterated NATO’s commitment to Ukraine’s right to self-defense while ensuring that the alliance does not directly engage in the conflict.

The Secretary General praised the professionalism and dedication of the Bulgarian military, highlighting Bulgaria’s increased investment in defense, which now stands at 2% of its GDP. This investment is part of NATO’s broader transformation of collective defense capabilities. He expressed confidence in Bulgaria’s role within NATO, emphasizing the alliance's unity and commitment to defending each other against any threats.

Finally, addressing the future of NATO, he affirmed that the alliance is proving its purpose amid current global crises. He pointed to NATO’s ability to maintain peace for 75 years and its robust support for Ukraine as evidence of its effectiveness. He stressed that NATO’s strength lies in its unity, representing 50% of the world’s military and economic power, ensuring security and stability for its members.

