Fruit and Vegetable Prices Drop Across Bulgaria in Late May

Society | June 1, 2024, Saturday // 14:34
Bulgaria: Fruit and Vegetable Prices Drop Across Bulgaria in Late May @Pixabay

At the end of May, the prices of most fruits and vegetables in Bulgaria saw a decline, according to the State Commission for Commodity Exchanges and Markets (SCCEM) in its weekly bulletin. The market price index (MPI), reflecting the movement of wholesale food prices, dropped by 1.21 percent to 2,114 points, down from 2,140 points the previous week. The MPI's base level of 1,000 points dates back to 2005.

Cucumbers saw a significant decrease in price, with imported varieties dropping by 8.8 percent to BGN 1.98 per kilogram, and greenhouse cucumbers by 10.9 percent to BGN 2.53 per kilogram. Greenhouse tomatoes also became cheaper, falling by 9 percent to BGN 2.74 per kilogram. Additionally, the price of potatoes decreased by 2.7 percent to BGN 1.43 per kilogram.

Meanwhile, carrots increased in price by 7.6 percent to BGN 1.42 per kilogram, but ripe imported onions saw a substantial drop of 13.9 percent to BGN 1.49 per kilogram. Cabbage continued its price decline, falling by 7.7 percent to BGN 0.84 per kilogram.

Among fruits, imported apples fell by 2.9 percent to BGN 1.70 per kilogram, while lemons increased in price by 3.3 percent to BGN 2.47 per kilogram. Bananas slightly decreased by 0.4 percent to BGN 2.71 per kilogram, whereas imported strawberries rose by 0.7 percent to BGN 4.15 per kilogram. Oranges saw a minor price increase of 0.6 percent to BGN 1.82 per kilogram.

Dairy products showed mixed trends. Cow's cheese increased by 0.4 percent to BGN 10.96 per kilogram, and "Vitosha" cheese went up by 1.2 percent to BGN 17.36 per kilogram. Yogurt with over 3 percent fat content decreased by 0.9 percent to BGN 1.16 for a 400-gram bucket, while fresh milk with 3 percent fat content became cheaper by 2.6 percent to BGN 2.26 per liter.

Chicken meat rose in price by 3.0 percent to BGN 6.83 per kilogram, but eggs (size M) fell by 6.5 percent to BGN 0.29 per piece wholesale. The price of rice slightly increased by 0.3 percent to BGN 3.25 per kilogram, and lentils jumped by 2.2 percent to BGN 4.27 per kilogram. Ripe beans decreased by 2.6 percent to BGN 4.05 per kilogram.

Other staples also experienced price changes. Sugar fell by 1.5 percent to BGN 1.94 per kilogram, while oil remained at BGN 2.74 per liter. The price of type 500 flour increased by 0.8 percent to BGN 1.31 per kilogram, and cow butter (125 gram package) saw a slight decrease of 0.4 percent to BGN 2.60 per piece.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: MPI, price, increase, vruits, vegetables

Related Articles:

Eye-Opening Comparison: Sofia's Restaurant Costs vs. Europe's

A recent comparison by the Bulgarian daily "Telegraph" reveals that indulging in a sandwich and a beer in Sofia's city center can leave a considerable dent in your wallet

Business » Tourism | May 31, 2024, Friday // 12:19

Bulgaria Braces for 8% Spike in Natural Gas Costs Next Month

During an open meeting, Ivan Ivanov, the chairman of the Commission for Energy and Water Regulation, revealed that the price of natural gas is set to increase by slightly over 8% in June

Business » Energy | May 30, 2024, Thursday // 12:06

Proposed Price Adjustments: Heating Costs in Sofia May See Significant Reduction

"Toplofikatsia Sofia," the capital's heating supply company, has proposed a significant reduction in the price of thermal energy starting from July 1st

Business » Energy | May 15, 2024, Wednesday // 10:05

Projections Show 9.3% Salary Rise for Bulgarian Workers in 2024

The Ministry of Finance anticipates a 9.3% increase in wages for Bulgarian businesses this year, as outlined in the latest Convergent Program of Bulgaria

Business | May 12, 2024, Sunday // 09:38

From Today: Bulgaria Implements New Train Ticket Prices with Average Increase of 20%

Commuters and travelers in Bulgaria are bracing for a hike in train ticket prices, as the national rail carrier rolls out revised fares starting today

Society | May 7, 2024, Tuesday // 09:00

Russia Finds Loopholes in Western Oil Sanctions, Boosts Fleet to Evade Restrictions

A recent report by a group of Western insurers has shed light on Russia's ability to circumvent Western oil sanctions, revealing that measures aimed at capping Russian oil prices have proven ineffective and have inadvertently fueled a surge in gray zone a

World » Russia | April 30, 2024, Tuesday // 13:05
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Society

Youth Smoking Epidemic: Survey Exposes Disturbing Trends in Bulgaria

Preliminary data from an online survey conducted by the Medical University - Plovdiv and the Health Care Foundation reveal concerning trends in smoking habits among children in Bulgaria

Society » Health | June 1, 2024, Saturday // 09:25

Pride Month 2024: Celebrating Love, Diversity, and Resilience

Pride Month, celebrated every June, is a vibrant and significant time of year dedicated to honoring the LGBTQ+ community and commemorating the ongoing struggle for equal rights and acceptance

Society | June 1, 2024, Saturday // 09:15

Today is International Children's Day

On June 1st, we celebrate Children's Day, a tradition that dates back to 1925 when it was first established by the World Conference for the Well-being of Children in Geneva, Switzerland

Society | June 1, 2024, Saturday // 09:02

Violence in the Classroom: Eighth-Grader Assaults Teacher in Blagoevgrad School

A troubling incident unfolded in a Blagoevgrad school where an eighth-grader reportedly punched a teacher in the stomach during a physical education class

Society » Education | May 31, 2024, Friday // 14:41

Bulgaria's Demographic Desert Expands: Nearly 40% of Territory Affected

A scientist from the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences (BAS) has revealed that nearly 40% of Bulgaria's territory can be considered a demographic desert

Society | May 31, 2024, Friday // 14:23

7-Year-Old Non-Verbal Boy with Autism Found After Declared Missing in Bankya (UPDATED)

In the Bankya neighborhood of Gradoman, a 7-year-old boy named Nikola, who has autism and is non-verbal, has gone missing

Society » Incidents | May 31, 2024, Friday // 14:08
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria