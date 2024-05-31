Ukrainian Forces Forced to Retreat in Kharkiv Region
Russian Defense Minister Andrey Belousov revealed that Ukrainian forces have been compelled to retreat between eight and nine kilometers in "significant sections"
Germany has given its approval for Ukraine to employ German weapons against military targets within Russian territory
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán stated today that NATO's increasing involvement in the Ukraine-Russia conflict
China has affirmed its absence from an upcoming peace conference on Ukraine, hosted by Switzerland in June
The Parliament of Moldova has issued a strong condemnation of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, labeling it as "genocide" due to Moscow's treatment of children in the occupied regions
According to Reuters, a US official has confirmed that the United States has granted Ukraine permission to utilize weapons provided by the US to target Russian territory
Sofia Airport's Terminal 3 Construction Set to Begin in Early 2026
COVID-19 Impact: Bulgaria's Grim Milestone as Highest Death Rate in EU