The advance of Russian forces in the northern Kharkiv region was successfully halted by Ukrainian forces, according to Michael Carpenter, a representative of the US National Security Council, in a televised interview. Carpenter highlighted the high number of Russian casualties and emphasized that their objectives were not met. He affirmed that Ukraine's actions align with the UN Charter, asserting their right to self-defense.

In the Lyptsi area of Kharkiv, Ukrainian soldiers have made some gains, although Russian attacks continue. The defense forces have progressed slightly north of Kharkiv towards Lyptsi despite the ongoing Russian offensive in the Volchansk region. Recent geolocation footage confirms that Ukrainian forces have reclaimed some territory north of Lyptsi.

In a related development, 75 Ukrainian fighters returned home in the 52nd prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine. This group includes 37 members of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, 21 from the National Guard, seven border guards, six from the Territorial Defense, and four civilians. Notably, the exchange included a fighter from the Azov regiment for the first time since May 6, 2023.

Colonel Denys Prokopenko, commander of the 12th special purpose brigade "Azov," highlighted on Facebook that only one Azov member was among the returned prisoners, despite their significant role in defending Mariupol. Prokopenko expressed deep concern for the over 900 Azov fighters still in captivity, enduring harsh conditions.

President Volodymyr Zelensky emphasized the ongoing efforts to secure the release of all Ukrainian prisoners, celebrating the return of the 75 individuals. He acknowledged the continuous work being done to locate and bring home every captive.

In addition to military personnel, civilians, including women, children, and the elderly, remain in Russian captivity. The Ukrainian side allows access to various human rights organizations and international media to the camps housing Russian prisoners of war, ensuring they receive remittances, shipments, and maintain decent living conditions. In contrast, no external access is granted to Ukrainian prisoners held by Russia.