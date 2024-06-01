Is There Any Plan to Send Bulgarian Soldiers to Ukraine?

NATO Chief Praises Bulgaria’s Role Amid Ongoing Ukraine Support Efforts
NATO Secretary General emphasized Bulgaria’s role as a reliable and highly valued ally within the alliance
The deployment of Bulgarian military personnel to Ukraine has not been discussed by either the previous government or the current one, according to Defense Minister Atanas Zapryanov. In an interview with bTV, Zapryanov addressed pre-election speculations by politicians on this issue.
Zapryanov emphasized that the Bulgarian constitution restricts the cabinet's authority to send troops abroad, stating that only parliament can make such decisions. The government's role is limited to participating in the training of Ukrainian military personnel outside Ukraine.
Additionally, the minister refuted President Rumen Radev's assertion that all NATO countries are involved in the military conflict, calling it false. He noted that there are currently 53 military conflicts worldwide and argued that, by this logic, any country providing assistance would be considered part of the conflict.
