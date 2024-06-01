Is There Any Plan to Send Bulgarian Soldiers to Ukraine?

Politics » DEFENSE | June 1, 2024, Saturday // 14:23
Bulgaria: Is There Any Plan to Send Bulgarian Soldiers to Ukraine? @Ministry of Defense

The deployment of Bulgarian military personnel to Ukraine has not been discussed by either the previous government or the current one, according to Defense Minister Atanas Zapryanov. In an interview with bTV, Zapryanov addressed pre-election speculations by politicians on this issue.

Zapryanov emphasized that the Bulgarian constitution restricts the cabinet's authority to send troops abroad, stating that only parliament can make such decisions. The government's role is limited to participating in the training of Ukrainian military personnel outside Ukraine.

Additionally, the minister refuted President Rumen Radev's assertion that all NATO countries are involved in the military conflict, calling it false. He noted that there are currently 53 military conflicts worldwide and argued that, by this logic, any country providing assistance would be considered part of the conflict.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Defense » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Ukraine, Bulgarian, Zapryanov, troops

Related Articles:

NATO Chief Praises Bulgaria’s Role Amid Ongoing Ukraine Support Efforts

NATO Secretary General emphasized Bulgaria’s role as a reliable and highly valued ally within the alliance

Politics » Defense | June 1, 2024, Saturday // 15:08

Russian Aggression Continues: Bulgaria's Security Report for 2024

The Bulgarian State Agency for National Security (SANS) anticipates that the intensity of threats against national security will persist throughout 2024

Politics » Defense | May 31, 2024, Friday // 17:00

Berlin Greenlights Ukrainian Use of German Arms in Russia

Germany has given its approval for Ukraine to employ German weapons against military targets within Russian territory

World » Ukraine | May 31, 2024, Friday // 16:46

Orban: NATO Fighting Fire with Flamethrower in Ukraine

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán stated today that NATO's increasing involvement in the Ukraine-Russia conflict

World » Ukraine | May 31, 2024, Friday // 14:18

China Confirms Absence from Ukraine Peace Conference

China has affirmed its absence from an upcoming peace conference on Ukraine, hosted by Switzerland in June

World » Ukraine | May 31, 2024, Friday // 11:47

Moldovan Parliament Condemns Russian Invasion of Ukraine as Genocide

The Parliament of Moldova has issued a strong condemnation of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, labeling it as "genocide" due to Moscow's treatment of children in the occupied regions

World » Ukraine | May 31, 2024, Friday // 11:13
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Defense

NATO Chief Praises Bulgaria’s Role Amid Ongoing Ukraine Support Efforts

NATO Secretary General emphasized Bulgaria’s role as a reliable and highly valued ally within the alliance

Politics » Defense | June 1, 2024, Saturday // 15:08

Russian Aggression Continues: Bulgaria's Security Report for 2024

The Bulgarian State Agency for National Security (SANS) anticipates that the intensity of threats against national security will persist throughout 2024

Politics » Defense | May 31, 2024, Friday // 17:00

Military Exercise 'Thracian Warrior - 24' Commences in Bulgaria with International Participation

Tactical exercise "Thracian Warrior - 24" of the 2nd Mechanized Brigade is being held until June 4 at the "Koren" and "Novo Selo" training grounds

Politics » Defense | May 28, 2024, Tuesday // 12:03

Stoltenberg in Bulgaria: NATO Must Act Fast for Ukraine's Defense!

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg emphasized the need for NATO to play a greater role in coordinating and planning military assistance to Ukraine

Politics » Defense | May 27, 2024, Monday // 11:00

Will Bulgaria Deploy Troops in Ukraine?

Tagarev underscored the importance of maintaining continuity in defense policy, particularly in supporting Ukraine

Politics » Defense | May 27, 2024, Monday // 09:54

Stoltenberg in Bulgaria: Urgent Ukraine Support Tops NATO Agenda

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg arrived in Bulgaria and was welcomed at Sofia airport by Daniel Mitov

Politics » Defense | May 27, 2024, Monday // 08:45
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria