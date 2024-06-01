Global Leaders Applaud Biden's Bold Gaza Peace Plan

World | June 1, 2024, Saturday // 14:14
World leaders have warmly welcomed US President Joe Biden's new peace plan for the Gaza Strip. Hamas also responded positively to Israel's proposal to end the conflict.

Joe Biden, emphasizing the urgency with the words, "It's time for this war to end," outlined Israel's truce plan with Hamas in three phases. The first phase includes a six-week ceasefire, withdrawal of Israeli forces from all populated areas of Gaza, release of some hostages including elderly people and women in exchange for hundreds of Palestinian prisoners, return of Palestinian civilians, and delivery of humanitarian aid with 600 trucks daily.

The second phase involves indefinite negotiations between Hamas and Israel for a final cessation of hostilities, with the ceasefire continuing during negotiations. The third phase focuses on a comprehensive plan to rebuild Gaza.

Hamas expressed readiness for constructive engagement in any deal based on a permanent ceasefire and full withdrawal of the Israeli army. Israeli officials stated that the proposal's conditions would help achieve their goals of returning captured Israelis and eliminating the group.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen praised the plan as a "realistic" roadmap for a Gaza ceasefire, and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres also endorsed the new proposal to end the conflict.

