Today is International Children's Day

On June 1st, we celebrate Children's Day, a tradition that dates back to 1925 when it was first established by the World Conference for the Well-being of Children in Geneva, Switzerland. Many countries recognize this day as the International Day for the Protection of Children, a practice that started after a decision made on November 22, 1949, at the International Democratic Federation of Women conference in Moscow. The aim was to protect children's rights, eliminate child labor, and ensure access to education.

The UN Convention on the Rights of the Child, adopted on November 20, 1989, marks a significant global commitment to children's welfare. This convention is the first legally binding international document affirming the human rights of all children. In Bulgaria, it has been part of the national law since June 1991.

June 1st reminds us that every child deserves respect, development, and protection. Children have the right to grow up in a family environment or one similar to it, to participate fully in family, cultural, and social life, and to enjoy equal rights. Human rights start with children's rights.

This day also celebrates the joy and carefree nature of childhood, filled with balloons, toys, and smiles. Children's Day is observed globally on June 1st.

The initiative to celebrate Children's Day internationally originated from the World Conference on Children's Health in Geneva in 1925. Initially adopted by countries like the USA and Bulgaria (where it was celebrated on May 8 under the patronage of Princess Eudoxia and later the wife of Boris III), it became more widespread after the 1949-1950 conference in Moscow. There, it was officially recognized as the International Day for the Protection of Children and was celebrated in the USSR, the Socialist Bloc, and other influenced countries. Despite the political undertones, the day remained a festive occasion even after the fall of communist regimes.

The celebration of Children's Day gained further international traction after the United Nations and UNESCO declared November 20 as World Children's Day on December 14, 1954. Although the date varies by country, the essence of the holiday remains consistent worldwide—it's a day dedicated to striving for the happiness and well-being of all children.