Russian Aggression Continues: Bulgaria's Security Report for 2024
The Bulgarian State Agency for National Security (SANS) anticipates that the intensity of threats against national security will persist throughout 2024, as outlined in a report published on the agency's website.
Highlighting concerns from the previous year, the 2023 report underscores the escalating risks posed by foreign special service operations, malicious information campaigns, and cyberattacks. Russia's conduct continues to pose significant threats to global stability, with mounting apprehensions about potential aggression toward other nations and persistent efforts to hinder NATO through hybrid tactics.
Of particular concern is Russia's ongoing aggression against Ukraine and its utilization of hybrid tactics, which continue to undermine regional stability.
In the Western Balkans, tensions remain high, accompanied by the potential for escalations and acts of violence. Additionally, there is a troubling rise in hate speech targeting Bulgaria, leading to physical assaults on individuals identifying as Bulgarian citizens.
The security landscape in the Western Balkans is further complicated by the rampant activities of organized crime, illegal migration, and corruption.
Efforts to counter foreign service activities yielded significant results in 2023, with the interception of operations conducted by four Russian and two Belarusian citizens. Additionally, six other foreign nationals engaged in activities linked to foreign special services were apprehended.
In response to the activities of 54 individuals deemed a threat to national security, coercive administrative measures were imposed under Bulgarian legislation. The agency has also recommended including 393 individuals in the list of foreigners not permitted to enter the country.
