NATO Chief Praises Bulgaria’s Role Amid Ongoing Ukraine Support Efforts
NATO Secretary General emphasized Bulgaria’s role as a reliable and highly valued ally within the alliance
Germany has given its approval for Ukraine to employ German weapons against military targets within Russian territory, as a means of defending itself against Moscow's assaults, particularly in the Kharkiv region. The announcement came from Chancellor Olaf Scholz's spokesman, Steffen Hebestreit.
"Ukraine has the right to defend itself against these attacks. To do so, it can utilize the weapons provided for this purpose, including those we have supplied," stated Hebestritt.
Earlier today, during a briefing in Odessa, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius indicated that Berlin would consider such a possibility. Germany, being one of Kyiv's primary military supporters alongside the US, has furnished Ukraine with a significant quantity of military equipment, including heavy artillery and rocket launchers. Previously, Berlin had been hesitant to permit Ukraine to utilize German weaponry to strike Russian targets, fearing an escalation of the conflict.
Meanwhile, Belgium has imposed restrictions on Ukraine's use of provided weapons to target Russia. Local media cited a statement from the Ministry of Defense, confirming the decision.
This announcement follows a bilateral security agreement signed earlier in the week between Belgian Prime Minister Alexander de Croo and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. The accord entails a commitment of at least 977 million euros in military assistance to Kyiv by year's end and ongoing support for the subsequent decade. As part of the agreement, Belgium will supply Ukraine with 30 F-16 fighter jets over the next three years, alongside air defense equipment, artillery ammunition, and military machinery.
The Ministry of Defense's statement comes in the wake of NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg's recent call for member nations to reconsider constraints on the use of weapons supplied to Ukraine. Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova interpreted Stoltenberg's remarks as implying that the arms deliveries were intended for striking targets within Russian territory.
Consequently, it has emerged that following the lead of the USA and Germany, Belgium will permit weapons delivered to Ukraine to be employed for actions within Russia.
