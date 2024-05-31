Sofia: Woman Abducted for Human Trafficking

Crime | May 31, 2024, Friday // 16:33
Bulgaria: Sofia: Woman Abducted for Human Trafficking

In the early hours of May 18, 2024, a disturbing incident unfolded in Sofia's "Studentski Grad" area, where a woman fell victim to a horrifying abduction with the intent of human trafficking and sexual exploitation. Authorities swiftly took action, leading to the arrest of a suspect implicated in the crime, though others involved remain unidentified.

According to statements from the Sofia District Prosecutor's Office, the accused individual, identified as S.R., allegedly collaborated with accomplices in abducting the victim, known as Zh.D., from the vicinity of "Studentski Grad" around 2:30 a.m. The abduction involved forcibly pushing and pulling the victim into a BMW vehicle.

Reportedly, the victim was then subjected to a harrowing ordeal where she was administered an anesthetic through a white cloth placed over her face by the perpetrator, S.R. Subsequently, she was transported to the Vitosha mountain.

The case has prompted the initiation of pre-trial proceedings under relevant sections of the Bulgarian Penal Code, including Article 159a pertaining to human trafficking and lewd acts. Of particular concern is the fact that S.R. had a prior criminal record and was reportedly on probation at the time of the offense.

Considering the gravity of the situation and the risk of recurrence or flight, authorities have detained S.R. for up to 72 hours pending further legal proceedings. A request to impose stricter measures, such as pre-trial detention, is anticipated to be submitted to the court as the investigation progresses.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Crime » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: human trafficking, woman, sofia, Studentski Grad

Related Articles:

Eye-Opening Comparison: Sofia's Restaurant Costs vs. Europe's

A recent comparison by the Bulgarian daily "Telegraph" reveals that indulging in a sandwich and a beer in Sofia's city center can leave a considerable dent in your wallet

Business » Tourism | May 31, 2024, Friday // 12:19

Sofia Municipality Announces Closure of "Bulgaria" Cloverleaf and Ring Road Section

From today until June 30, a section of the cloverleaf interchange connecting "Bulgaria" Boulevard with the Sofia Ring Road (SOP) will be closed to traffic

Society | May 31, 2024, Friday // 11:38

Train Delays Persist in Sofia After Yesterday's Incident

In Sofia, investigations are ongoing into the accident at the Central Railway Station, where a locomotive collided with a passenger train

Society » Incidents | May 29, 2024, Wednesday // 09:47

Breaking: Train Collision Causes Havoc at Sofia Central Station (UPDATED)

Transport Minister Georgi Gvozdeikov confirmed that there was no head-on collision between two trains in Sofia around 4:40 p.m

Society » Incidents | May 28, 2024, Tuesday // 17:13

Route Changes in Sofia: Trams and Bus Lines Altered Starting Today

Starting today, commuters in Sofia will experience changes to tram lines #11 and #12, as well as bus line #29, announced the Center for Urban Mobility

Society | May 28, 2024, Tuesday // 10:30

Fast Track to the Future: Sofia-Burgas High-Speed Train Set for 2027

The Sofia-Burgas high-speed train line is slated for completion by 2027

Society | May 27, 2024, Monday // 16:00
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Crime

Police Operation in Sofia related to Election Fraud: 27 Detained, 7 Cases Opened

Bulgarian authorities have initiated 7 pre-trial proceedings for violations of citizens' political rights ahead of the upcoming parliamentary elections on June 9

Crime | May 31, 2024, Friday // 12:02

Bulgarians Sentenced Up to 8 Years for Massive UK Welfare Fraud

The court in London's Wood Green district has handed down prison sentences ranging from 3 to 8 years for four Bulgarians involved in one of the largest welfare benefit frauds and money laundering schemes in the United Kingdom

Crime | May 30, 2024, Thursday // 17:27

British Media Unveil Huge Welfare Scam: £54 Million Fraud Linked to Bulgaria

The Bulgarian town that boomed from UK’s biggest benefits fraud

Crime | May 29, 2024, Wednesday // 15:26

Bulgaria: Armed Men Foiled in Town Hall ATM Heist

In the Bulgarian town of Shivachevo, an unusual attempted armed robbery occurred when four masked individuals wielding weapons tried to forcibly enter the town hall premises

Crime | May 28, 2024, Tuesday // 15:00

Police Chase Ends with Spike Stop: Drugged Driver Apprehended in Veliko Tarnovo

A dramatic police pursuit in Veliko Tarnovo culminated in the apprehension of a drugged driver following a high-speed race through the city streets

Crime | May 28, 2024, Tuesday // 12:49

Police Crackdown: 26 Arrested in Sofia District for Vote Buying and Other Crimes

A total of 26 individuals were apprehended during a law enforcement operation in Sofia's "Hristo Botev" district, targeting various criminal activities including vote buying

Crime | May 22, 2024, Wednesday // 11:45
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria