Sofia: Woman Abducted for Human Trafficking

In the early hours of May 18, 2024, a disturbing incident unfolded in Sofia's "Studentski Grad" area, where a woman fell victim to a horrifying abduction with the intent of human trafficking and sexual exploitation. Authorities swiftly took action, leading to the arrest of a suspect implicated in the crime, though others involved remain unidentified.

According to statements from the Sofia District Prosecutor's Office, the accused individual, identified as S.R., allegedly collaborated with accomplices in abducting the victim, known as Zh.D., from the vicinity of "Studentski Grad" around 2:30 a.m. The abduction involved forcibly pushing and pulling the victim into a BMW vehicle.

Reportedly, the victim was then subjected to a harrowing ordeal where she was administered an anesthetic through a white cloth placed over her face by the perpetrator, S.R. Subsequently, she was transported to the Vitosha mountain.

The case has prompted the initiation of pre-trial proceedings under relevant sections of the Bulgarian Penal Code, including Article 159a pertaining to human trafficking and lewd acts. Of particular concern is the fact that S.R. had a prior criminal record and was reportedly on probation at the time of the offense.

Considering the gravity of the situation and the risk of recurrence or flight, authorities have detained S.R. for up to 72 hours pending further legal proceedings. A request to impose stricter measures, such as pre-trial detention, is anticipated to be submitted to the court as the investigation progresses.