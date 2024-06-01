Ukrainian Forces Forced to Retreat in Kharkiv Region

May 31, 2024, Friday
Bulgaria: Ukrainian Forces Forced to Retreat in Kharkiv Region

Russian Defense Minister Andrey Belousov revealed that Ukrainian forces have been compelled to retreat between eight and nine kilometers in "significant sections" of the Kharkiv region's conflict zone due to pressure from Russian troops. Belousov's statement, quoted by Reuters, highlights the ongoing dynamics of the conflict in Ukraine.

Belousov, who assumed the role in the middle of the month, succeeding Sergei Shoigu, emphasized the territorial gains made by the Russian army. He reported that in May alone, Russian forces captured over 28 settlements in Ukraine. Furthermore, since the beginning of the year, they have seized Ukrainian territory totaling 880 square kilometers.

Asserting Russia's commitment to its military operation, Belousov expressed confidence that all objectives would ultimately be achieved. His remarks underscore the determination of Russian forces in the ongoing war in Ukraine.

