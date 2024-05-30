Violence in the Classroom: Eighth-Grader Assaults Teacher in Blagoevgrad School

Society » EDUCATION | May 31, 2024, Friday // 14:41
Bulgaria: Violence in the Classroom: Eighth-Grader Assaults Teacher in Blagoevgrad School @Pixabay

A troubling incident unfolded in a Blagoevgrad school where an eighth-grader reportedly punched a teacher in the stomach during a physical education class. The catalyst for this shocking act was a remark made by the teacher regarding the student's inappropriate clothing for the class.

The director of the "Ichko Boychev" Vocational High School revealed that this incident wasn't an isolated one for the young student. Efforts had been made to address his behavior in the past, indicating a pattern of misconduct.

In response to the incident, authorities were notified, leading to the student receiving a reprimand and a warning for potential transfer to another school. The severity of the punishment underscores the school's commitment to upholding order and discipline among its student body.

Anton Dragoev, the school's director, reaffirmed his support for the affected teacher and emphasized the importance of maintaining a structured learning environment. However, the emotional toll of such incidents extends beyond the immediate victim, as highlighted by Ivaylo Zlatanov, head of the Regional Management of Education - Blagoevgrad, who expressed concerns about the mental well-being of the teachers and school administration.

Looking ahead, the school plans to convene a pedagogical council on Monday to determine the appropriate disciplinary action for the eighth-grader.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Education » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: student, teacher, school

Related Articles:

Shocking: Child Abuse Allegations Surface at Velingrad Kindergarten

Late last night, social media was abuzz with shocking clips depicting a teacher at the municipal innovative kindergarten "Fantasia" in Velingrad allegedly abusing young children in her care

Society » Incidents | May 30, 2024, Thursday // 10:51

Video of Security Guard Forcing Students to Chant 'Long Live Macedonia' in Bulgarian School (UPDATED)

A security guard at the "Nikola Voivodov" school in Vratsa has been detained for making anti-Bulgarian appeals and comments within the school premises

Society » Education | May 27, 2024, Monday // 10:40

From Columbia to Yale: Pro-Palestinian Protests in US Universities

Across the United States, a groundswell of student protests in solidarity with Palestinians is gaining momentum, sparking both cancellations of classes and clashes with authorities on campuses nationwide

World | April 23, 2024, Tuesday // 08:55

Fatal Shooting at Finnish School: 12-Year-Old Victim, Suspect in Custody (UPDATED)

In a tragic incident at Viertola school in Vantaa, Finland, three 12-year-old children were shot and wounded on Tuesday

World » EU | April 2, 2024, Tuesday // 11:46

No Fees For Students And Doctoral Candidates In Higher Education Institutions In 2024

The government has decided to abolish fees for students and doctoral students in public higher education institutions this year

Society » Education | March 13, 2024, Wednesday // 16:20

Knife Attack at German School Leaves Several Students Injured!

A knife attack at a school in the western German city of Wuppertal has left several students injured, authorities confirmed

World » EU | February 22, 2024, Thursday // 16:00
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Education

Video of Security Guard Forcing Students to Chant 'Long Live Macedonia' in Bulgarian School (UPDATED)

A security guard at the "Nikola Voivodov" school in Vratsa has been detained for making anti-Bulgarian appeals and comments within the school premises

Society » Education | May 27, 2024, Monday // 10:40

Universities in Bulgaria Close Doors in Protest Over Insufficient Funding

In Bulgaria, 44 universities will not open their doors today as a form of protest

Society » Education | May 20, 2024, Monday // 09:43

Bulgarian Institute Receives $1 Million Grant from Google for Scholarships

Google has allocated 1 million dollars in scholarships for young scientists working at the Bulgarian Institute for Computer Sciences, Artificial Intelligence, and Technologies

Society » Education | May 16, 2024, Thursday // 16:05

Higher Education Crisis: Bulgarian Universities Shut Doors in Protest

All state universities, along with some private institutions, will be closed on May 20 in protest against the government's failure to fulfill its obligations outlined in the Higher Education Law

Society » Education | May 15, 2024, Wednesday // 12:43

Bulgaria Celebrates Two Spelling Bee Champions!

Bulgaria has crowned not one, but two Spelling Bee champions this year

Society » Education | April 23, 2024, Tuesday // 14:30

12-Year-Old Bulgarian Kaloyan Geshev Achieves Triple Champion Status in Mental Calculation

Seventh-grader Kaloyan Geshev from Sofia's 125 SU "Boyan Penev" school has once again showcased his remarkable talent in speed calculation, clinching the title of three-time champion in mental math

Society » Education | April 18, 2024, Thursday // 09:36
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria