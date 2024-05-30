Violence in the Classroom: Eighth-Grader Assaults Teacher in Blagoevgrad School

A troubling incident unfolded in a Blagoevgrad school where an eighth-grader reportedly punched a teacher in the stomach during a physical education class. The catalyst for this shocking act was a remark made by the teacher regarding the student's inappropriate clothing for the class.

The director of the "Ichko Boychev" Vocational High School revealed that this incident wasn't an isolated one for the young student. Efforts had been made to address his behavior in the past, indicating a pattern of misconduct.

In response to the incident, authorities were notified, leading to the student receiving a reprimand and a warning for potential transfer to another school. The severity of the punishment underscores the school's commitment to upholding order and discipline among its student body.

Anton Dragoev, the school's director, reaffirmed his support for the affected teacher and emphasized the importance of maintaining a structured learning environment. However, the emotional toll of such incidents extends beyond the immediate victim, as highlighted by Ivaylo Zlatanov, head of the Regional Management of Education - Blagoevgrad, who expressed concerns about the mental well-being of the teachers and school administration.

Looking ahead, the school plans to convene a pedagogical council on Monday to determine the appropriate disciplinary action for the eighth-grader.