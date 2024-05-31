Bulgaria's Demographic Desert Expands: Nearly 40% of Territory Affected

A scientist from the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences (BAS) has revealed that nearly 40% of Bulgaria's territory can be considered a demographic desert. In 2021, 39.3% of Bulgaria, encompassing 43.6 thousand square kilometers, fell into this category, according to Assoc. Dr. Nikolay Tsekov from the Institute for Population and Human Research, as reported by BGNES.

Demographic deserts are defined as areas with a population density of fewer than 10 people per square kilometer. Such regions exist in Europe, primarily in the northern parts of Finland and Sweden. "Unfortunately, in Bulgaria, these territories are expanding very quickly, at a rate faster than the decline in the Bulgarian population," warned Assoc. Prof. Tsekov.

Back in 2001, only 25% of Bulgaria's territory was considered a demographic desert, indicating a nearly 15% increase in such areas over the past two decades.