Orban: NATO Fighting Fire with Flamethrower in Ukraine

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán stated today that NATO's increasing involvement in the Ukraine-Russia conflict is akin to a firefighter attempting to extinguish a blaze with a fire flamethrower, Reuters reported. The Hungarian leader has been at odds with Western nations over the issue of aid to Kyiv.

Orbán remarked on Hungarian state radio that NATO is inching closer to war with each passing week. His comments come in the context of today's meeting in Prague, where the alliance's foreign ministers are discussing military aid to Ukraine.

In the meantime, a Ukrainian missile and drone attack targeted a Russian oil terminal and fuel depot near Krasnodar in southern Russia today, leading to significant disruptions. Airports in Kazan and Nizhnekamsk in Tatarstan were also temporarily closed due to an air alert.

The Ukrainian military claimed in a Telegram post that Russia's advanced air defense systems failed to intercept the missiles and drones, resulting in damage to critical logistical and supply infrastructure for the Russian military.

Moscow reported the interception and destruction of five missiles and 29 drones aimed at Krasnodar but acknowledged that several oil tanks at the Temryuk depot, utilized by the Russian navy, were damaged in the attack. The incident resulted in injuries to two individuals.

In related news, a Russian missile attack last night damaged Kyiv's power grid, destroying a power facility, according to Ukraine's largest private electricity company, DTEK, on Telegram. The company reported that most buildings affected by the strike had their electricity restored promptly using generators, though ten private residences and one business building remain without power.

Serhiy Popko, head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, stated that debris from the missile caused a fire in a public building in Kyiv's Golosievsky district.