7-Year-Old Non-Verbal Boy with Autism Found After Declared Missing in Bankya (UPDATED)

Society » INCIDENTS | May 31, 2024, Friday // 14:08
Bulgaria: 7-Year-Old Non-Verbal Boy with Autism Found After Declared Missing in Bankya (UPDATED)

Update: Authorities found the child who went missing in Bankya. According to Nova TV's unofficial information, it was found near a dam in the Gradoman district. Around 8 o'clock in the morning, Nikola jumps over the fence of his home. He went in an unknown direction. The boy was wearing a tracking bracelet, but he later took it off and his tracks were lost. Many volunteers took part in the action - teams of the Metropolitan Municipality, the Capital Police, the gendarmerie. An assembly point was built for the volunteers.

Before the update: In the Bankya neighborhood of Gradoman, a 7-year-old boy named Nikola, who has autism and is non-verbal, has gone missing. He was last seen wearing brown pants and a blue hooded jacket. The news of his disappearance has been widely shared across various social media groups. Authorities have been notified, with the capital's 9th Police Department confirming the report.

Efforts are underway to locate Nikola, with police teams actively searching the area where he was last seen. The child went missing on May 26, and his family and authorities are urging anyone with information to come forward. Concerned individuals are encouraged to contact the police or call the provided phone number, +359 884038308.

The Capital Directorate of Internal Affairs (CDIA) confirmed to Nova TV that such a signal was received and actions were taken to search for the boy. The report was made at 12 noon today. Teams of the CDIA, Gendarmerie and the Metropolitan Municipality are looking for him. The boy jumped over the fence in the yard of his home around 8:30 a.m. and ran away. They are currently looking for him in the woods in the area.

According to BNT, the boy was also missing on May 26, but then he was quickly found by his relatives.

