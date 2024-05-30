Eye-Opening Comparison: Sofia's Restaurant Costs vs. Europe's
A recent comparison by the Bulgarian daily "Telegraph" reveals that indulging in a coffee and a beer in Sofia's city center can leave a considerable dent in your wallet, surpassing the prices found in many European capitals. The comparison, which analyzed menus from various eateries in cities like Athens, Cardiff, Luxembourg, and London, shed light on the relatively higher costs of dining out in Sofia. For instance, a cup of coffee at a popular spot on Vitosha Boulevard currently fetches around BGN 6.30 (EUR 3.22), making it pricier compared to several European destinations.
Interestingly, the price of coffee in Hungary, Portugal, and Italy, renowned for their coffee culture, is notably lower than in Sofia. Even in the bustling streets of Rome, one can enjoy a robust espresso for as little as 2 euros, accompanied by a complimentary glass of water or a croissant in some establishments. Additionally, countries like Turkey, Serbia, Greece, Poland, and Germany offer coffee at more affordable rates than Sofia.
Similarly, the cost of beer in Sofia ranks higher than in 11 other EU countries, with prices ranging from BGN 2.83 (EUR 1.45) to BGN 4.50 (EUR 2.30). In contrast, countries such as Slovenia, Greece, Romania, and Croatia offer beer at comparatively lower prices. Notably, the average price of beer in Sofia stands at BGN 2.48 (EUR 1,27), while in Germany, one can purchase nearly two beers for the same amount, with each beer priced at BGN 1.55.
Dining out in European capitals like Athens and Luxembourg can also be costly. In Athens, a cup of coffee costs around 2.10 euros, while in Luxembourg, prices for pizza and burgers can soar up to 16-20 euros. Similarly, dining in Wales can be expensive for visitors from Bulgaria, with prices for beer and sandwiches exceeding those in Sofia.
In Sofia, restaurant prices have seen a significant increase, with some items costing double their pre-pandemic prices. For instance, popular salads and grilled dishes now command higher prices, with some eateries reducing portion sizes to mitigate price hikes. Moreover, the cost of desserts, including cakes and pastries, has also witnessed a notable increase.
Overall, while Sofia offers a vibrant culinary scene, visitors should be prepared for relatively higher prices compared to many European capitals, reflecting the city's growing popularity as a tourist destination.
