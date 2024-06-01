China Confirms Absence from Ukraine Peace Conference

World » UKRAINE | May 31, 2024, Friday // 11:47
Bulgaria: China Confirms Absence from Ukraine Peace Conference @Wikimedia Commons

China has affirmed its absence from an upcoming peace conference on Ukraine, hosted by Switzerland in June, as reported by Reuters, citing insights from four sources. The decision stems from unmet conditions for Ukraine and Russia's participation in the event scheduled for June 15-16. China insists that the conference must be endorsed by Moscow, ensure equal participation among all stakeholders, and facilitate fair discussions of proposed solutions.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov had previously proposed that China orchestrate a peace conference involving Russia and Ukraine. However, China's confirmation of non-attendance suggests reservations regarding the current arrangements. Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden's participation remains unconfirmed.

Switzerland has been actively seeking the involvement of more countries from the Global South, including China, in the peace conference. However, Beijing's decision underscores the complexities and challenges surrounding international efforts to address the conflict in Ukraine.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Ukraine » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: China, Ukraine, Russia, Switzerland

Related Articles:

NATO Chief Praises Bulgaria’s Role Amid Ongoing Ukraine Support Efforts

|

Is There Any Plan to Send Bulgarian Soldiers to Ukraine?

|

Russian Aggression Continues: Bulgaria's Security Report for 2024

|

Berlin Greenlights Ukrainian Use of German Arms in Russia

|

Orban: NATO Fighting Fire with Flamethrower in Ukraine

|

Moldovan Parliament Condemns Russian Invasion of Ukraine as Genocide

|
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Ukraine

Ukraine Halts Russian Advance in Kharkiv, Secures Return of 75 Prisoners

The advance of Russian forces in the northern Kharkiv region was successfully halted by Ukrainian forces,

World » Ukraine | June 1, 2024, Saturday // 14:30

Berlin Greenlights Ukrainian Use of German Arms in Russia

Germany has given its approval for Ukraine to employ German weapons against military targets within Russian territory

World » Ukraine | May 31, 2024, Friday // 16:46

Ukrainian Forces Forced to Retreat in Kharkiv Region

Russian Defense Minister Andrey Belousov revealed that Ukrainian forces have been compelled to retreat between eight and nine kilometers in "significant sections"

World » Ukraine | May 31, 2024, Friday // 15:08

Orban: NATO Fighting Fire with Flamethrower in Ukraine

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán stated today that NATO's increasing involvement in the Ukraine-Russia conflict

World » Ukraine | May 31, 2024, Friday // 14:18

Moldovan Parliament Condemns Russian Invasion of Ukraine as Genocide

The Parliament of Moldova has issued a strong condemnation of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, labeling it as "genocide" due to Moscow's treatment of children in the occupied regions

World » Ukraine | May 31, 2024, Friday // 11:13

US Allows Ukraine Strikes on Russian Soil Near Kharkiv?

According to Reuters, a US official has confirmed that the United States has granted Ukraine permission to utilize weapons provided by the US to target Russian territory

World » Ukraine | May 31, 2024, Friday // 11:00
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria