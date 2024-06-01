China Confirms Absence from Ukraine Peace Conference
China has affirmed its absence from an upcoming peace conference on Ukraine, hosted by Switzerland in June, as reported by Reuters, citing insights from four sources. The decision stems from unmet conditions for Ukraine and Russia's participation in the event scheduled for June 15-16. China insists that the conference must be endorsed by Moscow, ensure equal participation among all stakeholders, and facilitate fair discussions of proposed solutions.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov had previously proposed that China orchestrate a peace conference involving Russia and Ukraine. However, China's confirmation of non-attendance suggests reservations regarding the current arrangements. Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden's participation remains unconfirmed.
Switzerland has been actively seeking the involvement of more countries from the Global South, including China, in the peace conference. However, Beijing's decision underscores the complexities and challenges surrounding international efforts to address the conflict in Ukraine.
