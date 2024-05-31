Sofia Municipality Announces Closure of "Bulgaria" Cloverleaf and Ring Road Section

Society | May 31, 2024, Friday // 11:38
Bulgaria: Sofia Municipality Announces Closure of "Bulgaria" Cloverleaf and Ring Road Section

From today until June 30, a section of the cloverleaf interchange connecting "Bulgaria" Boulevard with the Sofia Ring Road (SOP) will be closed to traffic, as announced by the Sofia Municipality (SO).

The closure prohibits the entry of road vehicles onto the road connection from "Bulgaria" Blvd. to the junction with SOP, heading towards Plovdiv, and on the road connection from SOP to "Bulgaria" Blvd., in the direction of "Daskal Stoyan Popandreev" Street.

Additionally, changes to the routes of buses 304 and 63 are being implemented.

Bus line No. 304, traveling towards the National History Museum (NIM), will follow a modified route from the railway station "Druzhba 2" to the intersection of "Bulgaria" Blvd./Sofia Ring Road (Boyana junction). From there, it will proceed straight on "Daskal Stoyan Popandreev" St., turn right onto "Alexander S. Pushkin" St., and then right onto "Nikola Petkov" St., continuing along the Sofia Ring Road until reaching the "NIM" stop, which will serve as the end/start of the line.

For buses traveling in the direction of the railway station "Druzhba 2," there will be no changes to the route.

Throughout the modified section of the route, buses will maintain regular stops, including "Boyana Cemetery Park" (optional), "Boyana Residence" (optional), "Str. Malomir," and "bul. Al. Pushkin."

Meanwhile, buses on line No. 63, heading towards the "Boyana" quarter, will maneuver through the three road junctions of the Sofia Ring Road - "Bulgaria" Blvd.

The decision to close the section came after an urgent inspection of the bridge facility by Sofia Mayor Vasil Terziev. Traffic will remain halted until the results of a more thorough analysis are obtained, which is expected to take up to 45 days.

