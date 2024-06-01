Moldovan Parliament Condemns Russian Invasion of Ukraine as Genocide

@Pixabay

The Parliament of Moldova has issued a strong condemnation of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, labeling it as "genocide" due to Moscow's treatment of children in the occupied regions. This declaration came in response to mounting international concern over the conflict, with several other countries also denouncing Russia's actions and offering assistance to Ukrainian refugees. Despite the condemnation, opposition parties in Moldova's parliament with ties to Moscow opted not to participate in the vote. Out of 101 members of parliament, 60 voted in favor of the declaration, signaling a significant stance against Russian aggression.

The repercussions of the ongoing conflict in Ukraine are being keenly felt in Moldova, a neighboring country with a pro-European stance under President Maia Sandu. The war, which has raged for over two years, has resulted in substantial collateral damage for Moldova, with the country experiencing an influx of debris from drones and missiles landing on its territory. This condemnation from Moldova's parliament underscores the gravity of the situation and reflects growing international solidarity with Ukraine in the face of Russian aggression.

