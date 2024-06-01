Moldovan Parliament Condemns Russian Invasion of Ukraine as Genocide

NATO Chief Praises Bulgaria’s Role Amid Ongoing Ukraine Support Efforts
NATO Secretary General emphasized Bulgaria’s role as a reliable and highly valued ally within the alliance
The Parliament of Moldova has issued a strong condemnation of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, labeling it as "genocide" due to Moscow's treatment of children in the occupied regions. This declaration came in response to mounting international concern over the conflict, with several other countries also denouncing Russia's actions and offering assistance to Ukrainian refugees. Despite the condemnation, opposition parties in Moldova's parliament with ties to Moscow opted not to participate in the vote. Out of 101 members of parliament, 60 voted in favor of the declaration, signaling a significant stance against Russian aggression.
The repercussions of the ongoing conflict in Ukraine are being keenly felt in Moldova, a neighboring country with a pro-European stance under President Maia Sandu. The war, which has raged for over two years, has resulted in substantial collateral damage for Moldova, with the country experiencing an influx of debris from drones and missiles landing on its territory. This condemnation from Moldova's parliament underscores the gravity of the situation and reflects growing international solidarity with Ukraine in the face of Russian aggression.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
The advance of Russian forces in the northern Kharkiv region was successfully halted by Ukrainian forces,
Germany has given its approval for Ukraine to employ German weapons against military targets within Russian territory
Russian Defense Minister Andrey Belousov revealed that Ukrainian forces have been compelled to retreat between eight and nine kilometers in "significant sections"
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán stated today that NATO's increasing involvement in the Ukraine-Russia conflict
China has affirmed its absence from an upcoming peace conference on Ukraine, hosted by Switzerland in June
According to Reuters, a US official has confirmed that the United States has granted Ukraine permission to utilize weapons provided by the US to target Russian territory
Sofia Airport's Terminal 3 Construction Set to Begin in Early 2026
COVID-19 Impact: Bulgaria's Grim Milestone as Highest Death Rate in EU