According to Reuters, aofficial has confirmed that the United States has grantedpermission to utilizeprovided by theto target Russian territory, specifically in the vicinity of the heavily bombarded Ukrainian city of Kharkiv. This decision marks a significant shift in President Joe Biden's previous stance, where he had consistently opposed such actions.

The Associated Press, citing US officials, reported that President Biden has partially lifted restrictions on Ukraine's use of US-supplied weapons to target Russian territory, specifically for the defense of Kharkiv. Additionally, Politico revealed that Biden had covertly authorized Ukraine to utilize US weapons for strikes on Russian soil, limited to the Kharkiv region, as disclosed by a US official and two other sources familiar with the plan.

A US official cited by Politico stated that the recent directive from President Biden ensures that Ukraine can employ US weapons for retaliatory strikes in Kharkiv against Russian forces that have either attacked Ukraine or are preparing to do so. However, the policy regarding the use of long-range weapons on Russian territory remains unchanged.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has cautioned against the potential escalation of global conflict if Ukraine's Western allies permit the use of weapons supplied by them to strike Russian territory.