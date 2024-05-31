Slovak Prime Minister Discharged from Hospital After Assassination Attempt

May 31, 2024, Friday
Bulgaria: Slovak Prime Minister Discharged from Hospital After Assassination Attempt

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico has been discharged from the hospital in Banska Bystrica, where he was recovering from an assassination attempt, according to Slovak media reports cited by Reuters. Fico was transported to his apartment in Bratislava following his release from the hospital.

The hospital had announced the completion of additional control examinations for Fico yesterday, confirming positive developments in his health condition as he commenced rehabilitation.

Fico was targeted in an assassination attempt on May 15 while greeting supporters in Handlova, Slovakia. The assailant fired four bullets at close range, striking Fico in the stomach. He was swiftly transported to Banska Bistrica hospital in serious condition, where he underwent over five hours of surgery immediately after the attack, followed by further medical procedures two days later.

The suspect in the assassination attempt, 71-year-old Juraj C., was apprehended at the scene and subsequently charged with attempted murder.

