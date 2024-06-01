Weather Forecast in Bulgaria: Anticipating a Warm June with Rainfall

Society » ENVIRONMENT | May 31, 2024, Friday // 10:45
Bulgaria: Weather Forecast in Bulgaria: Anticipating a Warm June with Rainfall @Pixabay

Chief Associate Dr. Anastasia Stoycheva from NIMH predicts a warm June in Bulgaria with temperatures above the usual climatic norms. She anticipates no heavy rain on Children's Day tomorrow, but a new cyclone approaching the Balkans will likely bring rain across the country in the afternoon hours during the upcoming week.

In the following days, a south-westerly airflow is expected to raise temperatures, with Saharan dust transfer starting from June 2, which can be monitored on the NIMH website. Stoycheva advises those planning to ascend the Vrachanski Balkan for June 2 celebrations to do so before noon or early morning to avoid storms on the peaks.

Despite June typically being the month with the lowest rainfall at sea due to the still-low sea water temperatures, the past month of May saw cooler temperatures, with no readings exceeding 35 degrees. The recent intense rainfall and storms are characteristic of the month, Stoycheva notes.

In the final days of May, Bulgarians can expect a mix of sun and rain, with short-term precipitation and thunderstorms likely in many areas during the afternoon hours. Once again, mountainous regions will experience more intense rainfall, with the possibility of hail in some areas.

On May 30, maximum temperatures will range between 23 and 28 degrees Celsius, while on May 31, temperatures are expected to rise to around or above 30 degrees Celsius. As we enter June, temperatures will surpass normal levels, reaching highs of 32 to 34 degrees Celsius in some places.

For the first ten days of June, unstable air masses will prevail over the country, leading to the development of cumulus-rain clouds and frequent short-term precipitation and thunderstorms. Midway through this period, cooler air from the northwest will move in, causing temperatures to drop and approach typical levels for the season.

In the early stages of the second ten-day period, atmospheric conditions are expected to temporarily stabilize, resulting in calmer weather with increased sunshine hours.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: rain, weather, June, temperature

Related Articles:

Pride Month 2024: Celebrating Love, Diversity, and Resilience

Pride Month, celebrated every June, is a vibrant and significant time of year dedicated to honoring the LGBTQ+ community and commemorating the ongoing struggle for equal rights and acceptance

Society | June 1, 2024, Saturday // 09:15

Delhi Records Record-High Temperature Amid Water Shortage Warnings

India's capital experienced scorching temperatures, with the mercury soaring to a record 49.9 degrees Celsius,

Society » Environment | May 29, 2024, Wednesday // 11:11

Weather in Bulgaria: Sunny Start to the Week

Today, most of Bulgaria will experience sunny weather, though cloudiness will increase over North-Eastern regions in the afternoon

Society » Environment | May 27, 2024, Monday // 08:32

Weather in Bulgaria for the Weekend: Sun and Storms Expected Across Different Regions

From May 24 to May 26, the weather will vary across regions, featuring sunny spells and occasional showers.

Society » Environment | May 24, 2024, Friday // 09:21

Heavy Rain and Thunderstorms Hit Bulgaria: Yellow Code Alert in 13 Regions

A yellow code for heavy rainfall has been issued today for 13 regions in Bulgaria

Society » Environment | May 23, 2024, Thursday // 08:45

Weather in Bulgaria: Scattered Showers and Thunderstorms Across the Country

Today, most of the country will experience sunny weather, though Western and Central Bulgaria will see unstable air masses

Society » Environment | May 22, 2024, Wednesday // 08:12
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Environment

Delhi Records Record-High Temperature Amid Water Shortage Warnings

India's capital experienced scorching temperatures, with the mercury soaring to a record 49.9 degrees Celsius,

Society » Environment | May 29, 2024, Wednesday // 11:11

Climate Crisis Escalates: Heatwaves Grip Finland, Pakistan, and Mexico

A heat warning has been issued in Finland from Tuesday to Friday

Society » Environment | May 28, 2024, Tuesday // 14:00

Warm Weather Continues in Bulgaria, Summer Approaches Says Climatologist

From Friday, the warming trend in Bulgaria will continue, and by June 10, temperatures will rise even further

Society » Environment | May 28, 2024, Tuesday // 09:20

Weather in Bulgaria: Sunny Start to the Week

Today, most of Bulgaria will experience sunny weather, though cloudiness will increase over North-Eastern regions in the afternoon

Society » Environment | May 27, 2024, Monday // 08:32

Weather in Bulgaria for the Weekend: Sun and Storms Expected Across Different Regions

From May 24 to May 26, the weather will vary across regions, featuring sunny spells and occasional showers.

Society » Environment | May 24, 2024, Friday // 09:21

Sofia Mayor Reports on Post-Storm Operations

Following the heavy rain and hailstorm in Sofia, Mayor Vasil Terziev reported that the city received 230 distress calls to emergency services and 34 signals at the Metropolitan Municipality's contact center

Society » Environment | May 23, 2024, Thursday // 10:27
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria