Weather Forecast in Bulgaria: Anticipating a Warm June with Rainfall

Chief Associate Dr. Anastasia Stoycheva from NIMH predicts a warm June in Bulgaria with temperatures above the usual climatic norms. She anticipates no heavy rain on Children's Day tomorrow, but a new cyclone approaching the Balkans will likely bring rain across the country in the afternoon hours during the upcoming week.

In the following days, a south-westerly airflow is expected to raise temperatures, with Saharan dust transfer starting from June 2, which can be monitored on the NIMH website. Stoycheva advises those planning to ascend the Vrachanski Balkan for June 2 celebrations to do so before noon or early morning to avoid storms on the peaks.

Despite June typically being the month with the lowest rainfall at sea due to the still-low sea water temperatures, the past month of May saw cooler temperatures, with no readings exceeding 35 degrees. The recent intense rainfall and storms are characteristic of the month, Stoycheva notes.

In the final days of May, Bulgarians can expect a mix of sun and rain, with short-term precipitation and thunderstorms likely in many areas during the afternoon hours. Once again, mountainous regions will experience more intense rainfall, with the possibility of hail in some areas.

On May 30, maximum temperatures will range between 23 and 28 degrees Celsius, while on May 31, temperatures are expected to rise to around or above 30 degrees Celsius. As we enter June, temperatures will surpass normal levels, reaching highs of 32 to 34 degrees Celsius in some places.

For the first ten days of June, unstable air masses will prevail over the country, leading to the development of cumulus-rain clouds and frequent short-term precipitation and thunderstorms. Midway through this period, cooler air from the northwest will move in, causing temperatures to drop and approach typical levels for the season.

In the early stages of the second ten-day period, atmospheric conditions are expected to temporarily stabilize, resulting in calmer weather with increased sunshine hours.