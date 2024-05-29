Romania Boosts Defense with New HIMARS Support Center

Romania has inaugurated a support center for American HIMARS missile systems, marking another step in the collaboration between Aerostar Bacau, a leading company in the Romanian defense industry, and the American giant Lockheed Martin, according to BTA.

In 2021, Romania became the first Eastern European country to acquire HIMARS, ahead of nations such as Poland and Lithuania.

By maintaining its own missile systems, Romania will gain a "strategic advantage," stated Defense Minister Angel Tîlvăr.

What is HIMARS?

The High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) is a highly versatile and mobile rocket artillery system developed by Lockheed Martin for the United States military. HIMARS is mounted on a standard Army Medium Tactical Vehicle (MTV) truck frame, making it capable of rapid deployment and operation across various terrains.

One of HIMARS' notable features is its firepower. It can carry either six Guided Multiple Launch Rocket System (GMLRS) rockets or one Army Tactical Missile System (ATACMS) missile in a single pod. This versatility allows HIMARS to deliver precise and powerful strikes over significant distances.

In terms of range and accuracy, HIMARS' GMLRS rockets have a reach of up to 70 kilometers (about 43 miles), while the ATACMS missile can target locations up to 300 kilometers (about 186 miles) away. Both systems are renowned for their high level of precision.

HIMARS has seen extensive operational use in various conflicts, proving to be a reliable and adaptable artillery platform for the US military and its allies. Its rapid deployment capability makes it an invaluable asset in modern warfare scenarios.

Use in Ukraine

Since June 2022, Ukraine has received a total of 20 HIMARS systems from the United States, with reports indicating successful deployment and devastating effects on Russian forces during the ongoing conflict. These missile systems have been used to target Russian command posts, ammunition depots, and control nodes, contributing significantly to Ukraine's defense efforts. Despite attempts by Russia to jam the HIMARS' GPS guidance system and reports of damage to some systems, Ukrainian officials continue to underscore their effectiveness in combating Russian aggression. However, on 5 March 2024, a Ukrainian HIMARS system was confirmed destroyed for the first time, signaling potential shifts in the conflict dynamics.