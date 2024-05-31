Drone Threat Grounds Flights in Russia

Russian Aggression Continues: Bulgaria's Security Report for 2024
The Bulgarian State Agency for National Security (SANS) anticipates that the intensity of threats against national security will persist throughout 2024
Airports in the Russian cities of Kazan and Nizhnekamsk have implemented temporary flight restrictions for security reasons, according to a representative from Rosaviatsia. Unverified videos circulating on social media depict drones flying over the Tatarstan region, where these cities are located.
Earlier, the Russian Defense Ministry reported that its air defense systems had intercepted and destroyed five missiles and 29 drones launched by Ukraine over the Krasnodar region in southern Russia. Governor Veniamin Kondratiev stated that a Ukrainian airstrike had ignited a fire at an oil base in the area.
He detailed that three tankers containing petroleum products had caught fire and noted that there were injured employees at the base who are currently receiving medical treatment.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
Latvian President Edgars Rinkevičs has proposed the construction of a "wall of drones" along NATO's border with Russia to counter potential migration-related provocations by Russian President Putin and other threats
Russian President Vladimir Putin issued a stark warning to NATO countries, especially the smaller, densely populated European nations, cautioning them about the dangers of provoking Russia
Russian President Vladimir Putin stated today that Ukraine should conduct presidential elections following the conclusion of President Volodymyr Zelensky's five-year term
According to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, NATO is directly involved in the conflict in Ukraine
Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev has threatened Poland with the prospect of "radioactive ash" in response to comments by Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski
Explosions have erupted once again in Russia's Belgorod region, accompanied by several fires following a missile alert
Sofia Airport's Terminal 3 Construction Set to Begin in Early 2026
COVID-19 Impact: Bulgaria's Grim Milestone as Highest Death Rate in EU