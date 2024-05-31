Drone Threat Grounds Flights in Russia

Airports in the Russian cities of Kazan and Nizhnekamsk have implemented temporary flight restrictions for security reasons, according to a representative from Rosaviatsia. Unverified videos circulating on social media depict drones flying over the Tatarstan region, where these cities are located.

Earlier, the Russian Defense Ministry reported that its air defense systems had intercepted and destroyed five missiles and 29 drones launched by Ukraine over the Krasnodar region in southern Russia. Governor Veniamin Kondratiev stated that a Ukrainian airstrike had ignited a fire at an oil base in the area.

He detailed that three tankers containing petroleum products had caught fire and noted that there were injured employees at the base who are currently receiving medical treatment.