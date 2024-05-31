Unprecedented: Trump, First President Ever Convicted, Found Guilty in Explosive Case

Former US President Donald Trump was found guilty by a 12-member jury on all 34 charges related to the "Stormy Daniels" case, according to CNN. Trump, the first former US president to be convicted of a crime, faced charges of falsifying documents to conceal payments to porn actress Stormy Daniels ahead of the 2016 presidential election, intending to prevent her from publicizing their intimate relationship.

Earlier this year, Trump secured the GOP presidential nomination and is currently in a tight race with President Joe Biden. Despite the conviction, President Biden's campaign indicated that the dynamics of the upcoming November 5 election would not be significantly altered. Michael Tyler, a spokesman for the Biden campaign, stated that the conviction reinforces the principle that "no one is above the law," but emphasized that the primary way to keep Trump out of the Oval Office is through the ballot box.

Trump's response to the verdict was one of defiance, labeling the process a disgrace and rigged. He blamed the Biden administration and criticized the judge, asserting his innocence and vowing to continue the fight. Trump's sentencing is scheduled for July 11, coinciding with the start of the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee.

Despite his conviction, Trump remains eligible to run for president. The US Constitution requires presidential candidates to be natural-born citizens, at least 35 years old, and residents of the US for at least 14 years, all criteria that Trump meets. Although the 14th Amendment restricts those involved in insurrection, it would require a special law from Congress to disqualify Trump, which is unlikely in the current political climate.

Judge Juan Merchan's sentencing decision could significantly impact Trump's campaign, though it is unlikely he will face prison time for Class E felony convictions in New York. Trump's status as a former president ensures he will continue to receive lifetime Secret Service protection, even if convicted.

Historically, running a presidential campaign from prison is not unprecedented, as socialist leader Eugene Debs did so in 1920 while serving a ten-year sentence for sedition. While Trump can run for president, his voting rights post-conviction may be affected by state regulations. Vermont and Maine allow felons to vote from prison, but Florida, where Trump resides, requires the payment of fines and fees associated with sentences for voting rights restoration.

Neil Volz, deputy director of the Florida Rights Restoration Coalition, anticipates minimal obstacles for Trump's voting rights restoration, given Florida's policies regarding felony convictions. However, confusion over fee requirements continues to hinder many formerly incarcerated individuals from voting, despite efforts to streamline the process.