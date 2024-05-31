Long Hours: Bulgaria's Workweek Surpasses EU Average

Society | May 31, 2024, Friday // 09:01
Bulgaria: Long Hours: Bulgaria's Workweek Surpasses EU Average @Pixabay

According to a recent report from the European Statistical Office (Eurostat), Bulgaria ranks among the European Union countries with the longest working weeks.

In 2023, the average actual weekly working hours for individuals aged 20-64 in their primary employment across the EU stood at 36.1 hours.

However, when examining individual member states, significant disparities emerge. Greece, Romania, Poland, and Bulgaria recorded some of the longest working weeks, with Bulgaria reporting an average of 39.0 hours per week.

In contrast, countries such as the Netherlands, Austria, and Germany reported the shortest working weeks, with the Netherlands leading at 32.2 hours per week.

The report also highlights variations across economic sectors. In 2023, industries with the longest working weeks in the EU included agriculture, forestry, and fishing (41.5 hours), mining and quarrying (39.1 hours), and construction (38.9 hours). Conversely, sectors such as employer activities (26.7 hours), education (31.9 hours), and arts, entertainment, and recreation (33.0 hours) reported shorter work weeks.

These findings shed light on the diverse work cultures and practices across EU member states and industries, with Bulgaria standing out for its relatively longer working hours compared to its European counterparts.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: working, weeks, Bulgaria, EU

Related Articles:

NATO Chief Praises Bulgaria’s Role Amid Ongoing Ukraine Support Efforts

NATO Secretary General emphasized Bulgaria’s role as a reliable and highly valued ally within the alliance

Politics » Defense | June 1, 2024, Saturday // 15:08

Youth Smoking Epidemic: Survey Exposes Disturbing Trends in Bulgaria

Preliminary data from an online survey conducted by the Medical University - Plovdiv and the Health Care Foundation reveal concerning trends in smoking habits among children in Bulgaria

Society » Health | June 1, 2024, Saturday // 09:25

Today is International Children's Day

On June 1st, we celebrate Children's Day, a tradition that dates back to 1925 when it was first established by the World Conference for the Well-being of Children in Geneva, Switzerland

Society | June 1, 2024, Saturday // 09:02

Bulgaria's Demographic Desert Expands: Nearly 40% of Territory Affected

A scientist from the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences (BAS) has revealed that nearly 40% of Bulgaria's territory can be considered a demographic desert

Society | May 31, 2024, Friday // 14:23

Expert's Warning: Bulgaria's Eurozone Ambitions Under Threat

Economist Mihail Krastev has pointed out that while Bulgaria focuses on meeting the inflation criterion in its bid to join the Eurozone, there is a significant risk of failing to meet other essential requirements

Business » Finance | May 31, 2024, Friday // 13:09

EU Directive Promotes Repairing Defective Goods Over Replacement

The European Union member states, represented by the Council, have approved a directive aimed at promoting repair over replacement for defective goods

World » EU | May 31, 2024, Friday // 09:06
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Society

Fruit and Vegetable Prices Drop Across Bulgaria in Late May

At the end of May, the prices of most fruits and vegetables in Bulgaria saw a decline

Society | June 1, 2024, Saturday // 14:34

Youth Smoking Epidemic: Survey Exposes Disturbing Trends in Bulgaria

Preliminary data from an online survey conducted by the Medical University - Plovdiv and the Health Care Foundation reveal concerning trends in smoking habits among children in Bulgaria

Society » Health | June 1, 2024, Saturday // 09:25

Pride Month 2024: Celebrating Love, Diversity, and Resilience

Pride Month, celebrated every June, is a vibrant and significant time of year dedicated to honoring the LGBTQ+ community and commemorating the ongoing struggle for equal rights and acceptance

Society | June 1, 2024, Saturday // 09:15

Today is International Children's Day

On June 1st, we celebrate Children's Day, a tradition that dates back to 1925 when it was first established by the World Conference for the Well-being of Children in Geneva, Switzerland

Society | June 1, 2024, Saturday // 09:02

Violence in the Classroom: Eighth-Grader Assaults Teacher in Blagoevgrad School

A troubling incident unfolded in a Blagoevgrad school where an eighth-grader reportedly punched a teacher in the stomach during a physical education class

Society » Education | May 31, 2024, Friday // 14:41

Bulgaria's Demographic Desert Expands: Nearly 40% of Territory Affected

A scientist from the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences (BAS) has revealed that nearly 40% of Bulgaria's territory can be considered a demographic desert

Society | May 31, 2024, Friday // 14:23
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria