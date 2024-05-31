Long Hours: Bulgaria's Workweek Surpasses EU Average

According to a recent report from the European Statistical Office (Eurostat), Bulgaria ranks among the European Union countries with the longest working weeks.

In 2023, the average actual weekly working hours for individuals aged 20-64 in their primary employment across the EU stood at 36.1 hours.

However, when examining individual member states, significant disparities emerge. Greece, Romania, Poland, and Bulgaria recorded some of the longest working weeks, with Bulgaria reporting an average of 39.0 hours per week.

In contrast, countries such as the Netherlands, Austria, and Germany reported the shortest working weeks, with the Netherlands leading at 32.2 hours per week.

The report also highlights variations across economic sectors. In 2023, industries with the longest working weeks in the EU included agriculture, forestry, and fishing (41.5 hours), mining and quarrying (39.1 hours), and construction (38.9 hours). Conversely, sectors such as employer activities (26.7 hours), education (31.9 hours), and arts, entertainment, and recreation (33.0 hours) reported shorter work weeks.

These findings shed light on the diverse work cultures and practices across EU member states and industries, with Bulgaria standing out for its relatively longer working hours compared to its European counterparts.