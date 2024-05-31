EU Directive Promotes Repairing Defective Goods Over Replacement

Long Hours: Bulgaria's Workweek Surpasses EU Average
According to a recent report from the European Statistical Office (Eurostat), Bulgaria ranks among the European Union countries with the longest working weeks
The European Union member states, represented by the Council, have approved a directive aimed at promoting repair over replacement for defective goods.
Under the directive, manufacturers will be encouraged to repair products covered by EU law rather than opting for replacements. It also mandates the provision of voluntary repair services, along with transparent information regarding the repair process, including timelines and costs. Additionally, a European platform will be established to facilitate consumers in locating repair services easily.
One significant provision of the directive is the extension of the statutory warranty by an additional year if consumers opt for repair instead of replacement.
Following the adoption by the Council, the directive will proceed to be signed by the presidents of the European Parliament and the Council. Once signed, it will be published in the EU's Official Journal and come into effect 20 days thereafter. Member states will then have a two-year period to incorporate the directive into their respective national legislations.
Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico has been discharged from the hospital in Banska Bystrica, where he was recovering from an assassination attempt
NATO's assessment, as reported by a source in the "Financial Times", reveals a stark reality
German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius is advocating for a partial revival of conscription
According to a recent poll by "Politico," far-right Members of the European Parliament (MEPs) may outnumber those from the European People's Party (EPP) in the new European Parliament
A recent study conducted by the Foundation for Political Innovation and the Ipsos Institute across 27 EU member states reveals that only 13 percent of citizens express a desire to leave the bloc
A recent survey conducted among CEOs of European companies indicates a prevailing expectation of deteriorating relations between Europe and China within the next three years
Sofia Airport's Terminal 3 Construction Set to Begin in Early 2026
COVID-19 Impact: Bulgaria's Grim Milestone as Highest Death Rate in EU