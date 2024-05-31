EU Directive Promotes Repairing Defective Goods Over Replacement

World » EU | May 31, 2024, Friday // 09:06
The European Union member states, represented by the Council, have approved a directive aimed at promoting repair over replacement for defective goods.

Under the directive, manufacturers will be encouraged to repair products covered by EU law rather than opting for replacements. It also mandates the provision of voluntary repair services, along with transparent information regarding the repair process, including timelines and costs. Additionally, a European platform will be established to facilitate consumers in locating repair services easily.

One significant provision of the directive is the extension of the statutory warranty by an additional year if consumers opt for repair instead of replacement.

Following the adoption by the Council, the directive will proceed to be signed by the presidents of the European Parliament and the Council. Once signed, it will be published in the EU's Official Journal and come into effect 20 days thereafter. Member states will then have a two-year period to incorporate the directive into their respective national legislations.

