Bulgaria's Grim Reality: One in Five Die Before 65
Average life expectancy in Europe is 81.5 years, with men living up to 78.9 years and women to 84.2 years. However, Bulgaria ranks at the bottom, with life expectancy significantly lower. The highest life expectancies are found in Liechtenstein and Switzerland, where people live an average of 6-7 years longer than Bulgarians. This data comes from Eurostat, as reported by Magdalena Kostova, director of "Demographic and Social Statistics" at NSI.
Kostova highlighted that deaths occurring before the age of 65 are considered premature. "In Bulgaria, one in five people dies before reaching this age. The percentage difference between men and women is stark—27% for men compared to 12% for women. Men live seven years less than women," she explained.
Factors affecting life expectancy include quality of life, diet, air cleanliness, genotype, place of residence, and access to healthcare. Additionally, people with higher education tend to live longer. In Bulgaria, life expectancy is highest in Sofia and Kardzhali, while it is lowest in Vidin, Vratsa, and Montana, Kostova noted.
She also pointed out that countries from the former socialist bloc are at the bottom of the European life expectancy ranking, with most having values below 80 years.
