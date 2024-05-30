Fatal Fall: Couple's Tragic Demise from 7th Floor of Sunny Beach Hotel

Early this morning, tragedy struck at a hotel in Sunny Beach as a man and a woman tragically fell from the seventh floor. Authorities were alerted around 5:30 a.m. when Nessebar police received reports of the incident involving two Dutch citizens - a 44-year-old woman and a 50-year-old man, both of whom resided in Nessebar.

Regrettably, the fall proved fatal for both individuals, who succumbed to their injuries on-site. Subsequently, their bodies were transported to the "Forensic Medicine" department at Burgas Hospital for autopsy. Blood samples were also collected for chemical analysis to ascertain the presence of alcohol or drugs.

In response to the tragic event, pre-trial proceedings have been initiated as investigators diligently explore all possible scenarios, including the potential of suicide. The community mourns the loss of these individuals and awaits further details as authorities continue their investigation.