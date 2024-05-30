Europe's Air Defense Nightmare: Just 5% Ready!

May 30, 2024, Thursday
NATO's assessment, as reported by a source in the "Financial Times", reveals a stark reality: Europe possesses a mere five percent of the air defense capabilities required to safeguard its eastern flank. The urgency of this issue has been underscored by Russia's aggression against Ukraine, prompting Kyiv to seek additional defense systems to shield its cities, troops, and critical infrastructure from relentless bombardments.

The inadequacy of Europe's air defense will be a focal point of discussion during the upcoming meeting of NATO foreign ministers in Prague. Despite the pressing need, NATO member states find themselves capable of providing only a fraction of the requisite air defense capabilities to protect Central and Eastern Europe from the threat of a large-scale assault.

Recognizing the gravity of the situation, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and his Polish counterpart, Donald Tusk, have identified air defense as a pivotal vulnerability in the region's security apparatus. Mitsotakis has advocated for the establishment of a European air defense system, drawing inspiration from Israel's successful Iron Dome.

In response to mounting pressure for greater European self-reliance in security matters following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Germany and France have initiated discussions on enhancing cooperation to bolster European air defenses. This collaborative effort between Paris and Berlin signals a proactive approach to addressing the continent's defense shortcomings and safeguarding its sovereignty.

