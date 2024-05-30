Bulgaria's Dimitrov Secures Roland Garros Third Round Spot

Sports | May 30, 2024, Thursday // 15:07
Bulgaria: Bulgaria's Dimitrov Secures Roland Garros Third Round Spot

Grigor Dimitrov, ranked tenth at Roland Garros, has advanced to the third round of the Paris Grand Slam tournament with another impressive victory.

The Bulgarian tennis star secured a commanding win over Hungary's Fabian Marozsan, defeating him with a scoreline of 6:0, 6:3, 6:4 in just an hour and 37 minutes of play, marking his second consecutive straight-sets victory.

Dimitrov displayed a dominant performance from the outset, capitalizing on his opponent's errors to swiftly take the first set 6:0. Despite a brief interruption due to rain at 5:3 in the second set, Dimitrov maintained his momentum to close out the set with ease.

Maintaining his strong form, Dimitrov broke Marozsan's serve to take a crucial lead in the third set, eventually securing victory after converting match points in the ninth game.

Throughout the match, Dimitrov showcased his prowess with 34 winners, including 7 aces, while committing 19 unforced errors, including 2 double faults.

With his eyes set on the next round, Dimitrov will face either Belgium's Zizou Bergs or Germany's Maximilian Marterer in the upcoming match.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Sports » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: tennis, Dimitrov, Bulgarian

Related Articles:

Bulgaria Initiates Acquisition Process for Dimitar Talev's Damaged House in North Macedonia

During their operational meeting, ministers from Prime Minister Dimitar Glavchev's office unanimously supported the government's initiative to purchase Dimitar Talev's ancestral home in Prilep, North Macedonia

Society » Culture | May 30, 2024, Thursday // 11:32

Bulgarian Businesses Struggle with AI Adoption

According to data from Eurostat, only 3.6% of Bulgarian businesses with 10 or more employees utilized artificial intelligence (AI) technologies to manage their operations in 2023

Business | May 30, 2024, Thursday // 10:43

Presidential Candidate with Bulgarian Roots Dominates Mexican Polls

Claudia Sheinbaum, the ruling party's candidate, is currently the clear favorite in Mexico's upcoming presidential election on June 2

Politics | May 30, 2024, Thursday // 09:04

British Media Unveil Huge Welfare Scam: £54 Million Fraud Linked to Bulgaria

The Bulgarian town that boomed from UK’s biggest benefits fraud

Crime | May 29, 2024, Wednesday // 15:26

Bulgaria's Debt Surge: BGN 700 Million Raised Locally Since January

Since the start of the year, Bulgaria has secured an additional BGN 700 million in debt from the domestic market, according to announcements from the Ministry of Finance

Business » Finance | May 29, 2024, Wednesday // 08:39

President Radev Warns: NATO Escalation Could Drag Bulgaria into Direct Conflict with Russia

President Rumen Radev stated that the rapid assurances from Bulgarian politicians and institutions that Bulgaria will not send troops to Ukraine are meaningless if another NATO member state provokes a direct confrontation with Russia

Politics | May 27, 2024, Monday // 15:18
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Sports

Bulgaria Wins Three Golds at European Rhythmic Gymnastics

Bulgarian rhythmic gymnastics celebrated a historic triumph at the European Championships in Budapest, securing three gold medals

Sports | May 26, 2024, Sunday // 10:19

Bulgaria's Stiliana Nikolova Wins All-Around Gold at European Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships

Stiliana Nikolova has claimed the gold medal in the all-around at the European Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships

Sports | May 25, 2024, Saturday // 18:24

BetZillion: Unpacking the Premier Betting Sites for Discerning UK Bettors – A Thorough Review

Explore the best sports betting company, BetZillion, for unparalleled insights into the UK betting scene. With BetZillion, UK bettors can access expert reviews, in-depth analysis, and personalized betting advice tailored to enhance their betting strategy

Sports | May 13, 2024, Monday // 09:05

Analysing Phil Foden’s Fantastic Season for Manchester City

The Premier League is gearing up for one of the most exciting finishes in recent memory, with just one point separating heavyweights Arsenal, Liverpool, and Manchester City in the title race at the time of writing.

Sports | April 29, 2024, Monday // 16:00

As it happened: The 2024 Grand National

The 2024 Grand National recently took place at Aintree, and as ever, the prestigious steeplechase did not disappoint the 150,000 racegoers who flocked to Merseyside or the millions who watched on from around the globe.

Sports | April 29, 2024, Monday // 15:50

Impressive Performance: Bulgaria Among Top Three in European Boxing Championships Medals

Bulgarian boxing, having secured two titles and a combined 11 medals, now looks towards the Olympic Games after its strong showing at the European Championships in Belgrade, Serbia

Sports | April 29, 2024, Monday // 14:32
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria