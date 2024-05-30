Bulgaria's Dimitrov Secures Roland Garros Third Round Spot

Grigor Dimitrov, ranked tenth at Roland Garros, has advanced to the third round of the Paris Grand Slam tournament with another impressive victory.

The Bulgarian tennis star secured a commanding win over Hungary's Fabian Marozsan, defeating him with a scoreline of 6:0, 6:3, 6:4 in just an hour and 37 minutes of play, marking his second consecutive straight-sets victory.

Dimitrov displayed a dominant performance from the outset, capitalizing on his opponent's errors to swiftly take the first set 6:0. Despite a brief interruption due to rain at 5:3 in the second set, Dimitrov maintained his momentum to close out the set with ease.

Maintaining his strong form, Dimitrov broke Marozsan's serve to take a crucial lead in the third set, eventually securing victory after converting match points in the ninth game.

Throughout the match, Dimitrov showcased his prowess with 34 winners, including 7 aces, while committing 19 unforced errors, including 2 double faults.

With his eyes set on the next round, Dimitrov will face either Belgium's Zizou Bergs or Germany's Maximilian Marterer in the upcoming match.