May 30, 2024, Thursday
Bulgaria: Success for Ukrainian Navy as Drones Destroy Russian Black Sea Fleet Vessels

Last night, Ukrainian Magura V5 naval drones conducted a parade in the Black Sea, during which they successfully sank two additional fast landing craft belonging to the Russian Black Sea Fleet.

Initially, the news surfaced as unofficial information, but it was later confirmed by the Main Directorate of Intelligence (GUR) in Kyiv. Major General Kyrylo Budanov's department even released a striking video demonstrating the Russian forces' concerted effort to repel the surface Ukrainian drones, which ultimately proved futile.

Despite the Russian forces employing 30 mm cannons, water-based small arms, and deploying a significant number of combat helicopters and aircraft, including Su-27/30/35, MiG-29, Be-12, An-26, Ka-27/29, and Mi-8 helicopters, they were unable to thwart the mission of the GUR's special unit "Group 13."

The destroyed vessels are reported to be KS-701 "Tunets" high-speed transport landing craft, according to preliminary data.

Since the start of 2024, "Group 13" has made significant strides in replenishing the Black Sea Fleet with the assistance of Magura V5 marine attack drones. Notable successes include the destruction of the Russian missile ship "Ivanovets," the large amphibious ship "Tsesar Kunikov," the corvette "Sergei Kotov," and the high-speed patrol boat "Mangust."

