Abrams Tanks Fail Ukraine: Vulnerable and Outdated
Ukrainian soldiers operating US-supplied Abrams tanks have uncovered surprising vulnerabilities in these armored vehicles
Last night, Ukrainian Magura V5 naval drones conducted a parade in the Black Sea, during which they successfully sank two additional fast landing craft belonging to the Russian Black Sea Fleet.
Initially, the news surfaced as unofficial information, but it was later confirmed by the Main Directorate of Intelligence (GUR) in Kyiv. Major General Kyrylo Budanov's department even released a striking video demonstrating the Russian forces' concerted effort to repel the surface Ukrainian drones, which ultimately proved futile.
Despite the Russian forces employing 30 mm cannons, water-based small arms, and deploying a significant number of combat helicopters and aircraft, including Su-27/30/35, MiG-29, Be-12, An-26, Ka-27/29, and Mi-8 helicopters, they were unable to thwart the mission of the GUR's special unit "Group 13."
The destroyed vessels are reported to be KS-701 "Tunets" high-speed transport landing craft, according to preliminary data.
Since the start of 2024, "Group 13" has made significant strides in replenishing the Black Sea Fleet with the assistance of Magura V5 marine attack drones. Notable successes include the destruction of the Russian missile ship "Ivanovets," the large amphibious ship "Tsesar Kunikov," the corvette "Sergei Kotov," and the high-speed patrol boat "Mangust."
???????? Ukrainian Magura V5 drones destroys two enemy boats in Crimea, - GUR— MAKS 24 ???????????? (@Maks_NAFO_FELLA) May 30, 2024
???? According to preliminary data, two KS-701 "Tunets" high-speed transport landing craft were destroyed. pic.twitter.com/lzCTLP88IJ
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
French President Emmanuel Macron recently discussed the ongoing conflict in Ukraine with "The Economist", where he expressed openness to the idea of deploying French troops to Ukraine under specific conditions
Ukraine is facing a critical shortage of soldiers, prompting the government to intensify efforts to enlist men into military service
During the night, Russia launched cruise missiles from Tu-95 strategic bombers, targeting various areas of Ukraine
The United States has declared its opposition to Ukraine using American weaponry to target Russia, as tensions escalate following Vladimir Putin's warning against such actions
Poland's Foreign Minister, Radoslaw Sikorski, has suggested that Poland should not dismiss the possibility of sending troops to Ukraine
The Russian army has announced the capture of two more villages in Ukraine, claiming control over Ivanivka in the Kharkiv region and Netailove in the Donetsk region
Sofia Airport's Terminal 3 Construction Set to Begin in Early 2026
COVID-19 Impact: Bulgaria's Grim Milestone as Highest Death Rate in EU