Bulgaria Braces for 8% Spike in Natural Gas Costs Next Month
During an open meeting, Ivan Ivanov, the chairman of the Commission for Energy and Water Regulation, revealed that the price of natural gas is set to increase by slightly over 8% in June. This announcement comes after the regulator discussed the proposal put forth by "Bulgargaz" on May 16. Ivanov stated that the price would escalate from nearly BGN 55 per megawatt hour this month to BGN 59.55 in June. The final decision regarding this price adjustment will be determined after a closed session scheduled for June 1.
Bulgargaz had previously announced plans to commence a tender procedure in June for the delivery of 1,000,000 megawatt hours of liquefied natural gas (LNG) through a terminal in Turkey. This initiative aligns with an agreement reached with the Turkish state company Botas. The anticipation surrounding this upcoming tender reflects efforts to diversify natural gas sources and ensure supply stability within the region.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
Bulgaria's Kozloduy NPP Shifts Away from Russian Nuclear Fuel
Kozloduy Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) has announced its decision to terminate the contract with Russia for the supply of nuclear fuel
Kozloduy NPP in Bulgaria Embarks on Alternative Fuel Integration
The implementation of an alternative fuel type in Unit 5 of the Kozloduy Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) has commenced
Brussels Rebukes Bulgaria for Missing Energy Efficiency Report
The European Commission initiated a new infringement procedure against Bulgaria on Thursday for failing to submit a report on the energy performance of buildings as required by the directive
Bulgaria and US Strengthen Strategic Energy Cooperation
During his recent visit to Washington, Bulgarian Energy Minister Vladimir Malinov engaged in crucial discussions at the US State Department
Bulgargaz Pursues Legal Action Against Gazprom Over Gas Supply Cuts
During a briefing at the Ministry of Energy, it was revealed that Bulgargaz intends to pursue legal action against Gazprom Export, seeking damages amounting to BGN 400 million
Proposed Price Adjustments: Heating Costs in Sofia May See Significant Reduction
"Toplofikatsia Sofia," the capital's heating supply company, has proposed a significant reduction in the price of thermal energy starting from July 1st