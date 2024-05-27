Bulgaria Turns to Nepal and Bangladesh for Tourism Workers Amid Labor Shortage

May 30, 2024, Thursday
Bulgaria: Bulgaria Turns to Nepal and Bangladesh for Tourism Workers Amid Labor Shortage

Acting Minister of Tourism Evtim Miloshev addressed Bulgaria's labor shortage, particularly acute in the tourism sector, highlighting the need for an estimated 27,000 workers for the upcoming summer season. While acknowledging the presence of refugees and unemployed individuals, Miloshev emphasized the severity of the labor deficit, prompting the exploration of international recruitment avenues. In response to waning interest from European workers, Miloshev revealed plans to seek labor from South Asian countries like Nepal and Bangladesh, facilitated by recent amendments to visa laws accommodating extended stays.

The shortage extends beyond labor to vital services like lifeguarding, with Miloshev noting the absence of lifeguards on Black Sea beaches. Concessionaires will operate under existing regulations this season, providing relief to beach owners. Despite the willingness of employers to offer competitive wages, labor scarcity drives up costs, with a projected 20% increase in tourism professions' wages for the season. Miloshev assured the cleanliness of the Black Sea and announced forthcoming collaboration with the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications to verify water quality through sampling.

In addition to addressing labor and cleanliness concerns, Miloshev outlined measures to enhance security at resorts, with police officers from various European countries slated to assist local authorities. As part of a joint effort with the Ministry of the Interior, police presence will be reinforced to ensure safety. Additionally, Miloshev disclosed the anticipated price range for beach amenities, with deck chairs and umbrellas expected to cost between BGN 8 and 10 for visitors.

