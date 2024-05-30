Bulgaria Initiates Acquisition Process for Dimitar Talev's Damaged House in North Macedonia

During their operational meeting, ministers from Prime Minister Dimitar Glavchev's office unanimously supported the government's initiative to purchase Dimitar Talev's ancestral home in Prilep, North Macedonia. The Minister of Culture, Nayden Todorov, was tasked with promptly investigating the feasibility of the acquisition.

Recent concerns arose after part of the roof of the Bulgarian writer's house collapsed. Despite previous appeals from Talev's heirs for state intervention to preserve the building, no action had been taken until now.

"The Council of Ministers informed that a decision was made in June 2023 to acquire the property by the Bulgarian state. However, no concrete steps were taken, leading to the issue resurfacing on the executive agenda due to the recent collapse," stated the Council of Ministers.

A significant hurdle in the acquisition process is the ownership structure of the property. While one owner, holding 2/3 of the property, has expressed willingness to sell at a previously requested price of 100,000 euros, the remaining 1/3 is owned by another individual who adamantly refuses to sell to the state.

Prime Minister Glavchev emphasized the urgency of finding a solution to preserve Talev's home, stressing the importance of diplomatic efforts if necessary. He asserted the obligation to future generations to preserve, restore, and transform the house into a museum dedicated to the esteemed Bulgarian writer.

We remind you that the historic house of Dimitar Talev reportedly suffered partial demolition, sparking concern among cultural preservation advocates. Allegations suggest involvement of the Macedonian National Security Agency through local actors, raising questions about the fate of the property. Efforts to convert the house into a museum, led by Manol Peykov, have been hindered by the recent demolition. Snezhana Acheska, the current owner, has initiated legal action and plans to install security measures. Peykov, who has collected funds for the property's acquisition and restoration, awaits official permission from the Municipality of Prilep to finalize the deal and commence renovations, emphasizing his commitment to preserving Talev's legacy.