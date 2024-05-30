Bulgaria Initiates Acquisition Process for Dimitar Talev's Damaged House in North Macedonia

Society » CULTURE | May 30, 2024, Thursday // 11:32
Bulgaria: Bulgaria Initiates Acquisition Process for Dimitar Talev's Damaged House in North Macedonia

During their operational meeting, ministers from Prime Minister Dimitar Glavchev's office unanimously supported the government's initiative to purchase Dimitar Talev's ancestral home in Prilep, North Macedonia. The Minister of Culture, Nayden Todorov, was tasked with promptly investigating the feasibility of the acquisition.

Recent concerns arose after part of the roof of the Bulgarian writer's house collapsed. Despite previous appeals from Talev's heirs for state intervention to preserve the building, no action had been taken until now.

"The Council of Ministers informed that a decision was made in June 2023 to acquire the property by the Bulgarian state. However, no concrete steps were taken, leading to the issue resurfacing on the executive agenda due to the recent collapse," stated the Council of Ministers.

A significant hurdle in the acquisition process is the ownership structure of the property. While one owner, holding 2/3 of the property, has expressed willingness to sell at a previously requested price of 100,000 euros, the remaining 1/3 is owned by another individual who adamantly refuses to sell to the state.

Prime Minister Glavchev emphasized the urgency of finding a solution to preserve Talev's home, stressing the importance of diplomatic efforts if necessary. He asserted the obligation to future generations to preserve, restore, and transform the house into a museum dedicated to the esteemed Bulgarian writer.

We remind you that the historic house of Dimitar Talev reportedly suffered partial demolition, sparking concern among cultural preservation advocates. Allegations suggest involvement of the Macedonian National Security Agency through local actors, raising questions about the fate of the property. Efforts to convert the house into a museum, led by Manol Peykov, have been hindered by the recent demolition. Snezhana Acheska, the current owner, has initiated legal action and plans to install security measures. Peykov, who has collected funds for the property's acquisition and restoration, awaits official permission from the Municipality of Prilep to finalize the deal and commence renovations, emphasizing his commitment to preserving Talev's legacy.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Culture » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgarian, talev, house, Prilep

Related Articles:

Bulgaria's Dimitrov Secures Roland Garros Third Round Spot

Grigor Dimitrov, ranked tenth at Roland Garros, has advanced to the third round of the Paris Grand Slam tournament with another impressive victory

Sports | May 30, 2024, Thursday // 15:07

Bulgarian Businesses Struggle with AI Adoption

According to data from Eurostat, only 3.6% of Bulgarian businesses with 10 or more employees utilized artificial intelligence (AI) technologies to manage their operations in 2023

Business | May 30, 2024, Thursday // 10:43

Presidential Candidate with Bulgarian Roots Dominates Mexican Polls

Claudia Sheinbaum, the ruling party's candidate, is currently the clear favorite in Mexico's upcoming presidential election on June 2

Politics | May 30, 2024, Thursday // 09:04

British Media Unveil Huge Welfare Scam: £54 Million Fraud Linked to Bulgaria

The Bulgarian town that boomed from UK’s biggest benefits fraud

Crime | May 29, 2024, Wednesday // 15:26

Bulgaria's Debt Surge: BGN 700 Million Raised Locally Since January

Since the start of the year, Bulgaria has secured an additional BGN 700 million in debt from the domestic market, according to announcements from the Ministry of Finance

Business » Finance | May 29, 2024, Wednesday // 08:39

President Radev Warns: NATO Escalation Could Drag Bulgaria into Direct Conflict with Russia

President Rumen Radev stated that the rapid assurances from Bulgarian politicians and institutions that Bulgaria will not send troops to Ukraine are meaningless if another NATO member state provokes a direct confrontation with Russia

Politics | May 27, 2024, Monday // 15:18
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Culture

Bulgarian Cultural Heritage Under Threat in North Macedonia: Dimitar Talev's Historic House in Prilep Demolished

Part of the historic house belonging to the renowned Bulgarian writer Dimitar Talev, located in Prilep, North Macedonia, has reportedly been demolished, raising concerns among cultural preservation advocates

Society » Culture | May 25, 2024, Saturday // 12:32

May 24: Bulgaria Celebrates the Legacy of Cyril and Methodius - Culture, Enlightenment, and the Slavonic Alphabet

May 24 holds significant cultural and historical importance for Bulgarians, marking the celebration of the Bulgarian Education and Culture, and Slavonic Literature Day,

Society » Culture | May 24, 2024, Friday // 08:30

Diplomatic Support: Embassies in Bulgaria Host Event for International Day Against LGBTQ+ Discrimination

The hosts of the event were the embassies of Great Britain, of the Kingdom of the Netherlands in Bulgaria and the GLAS Foundation

Society » Culture | May 23, 2024, Thursday // 14:36

Bulgarian Museum Visits Soar by 24%

According to a recent study conducted by the National Statistical Institute (NSI) on cultural activities, Bulgarians are increasingly frequenting museums

Society » Culture | May 23, 2024, Thursday // 12:30

Security Measures Implemented for May 24 Celebrations in Sofia

The festivities will commence with a formal procession at 10:30 a.m., commencing from the Archaeological Museum

Society » Culture | May 23, 2024, Thursday // 11:04

From Sofia to Burgas: Events and Celebrations Commemorating May 24th Across Bulgaria (UPDATED)

﻿May 24th holds profound significance for Bulgaria as it commemorates the Day of the Bulgarian Alphabet, Bulgarian Enlightenment, and Culture.

Society » Culture | May 22, 2024, Wednesday // 17:48
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria