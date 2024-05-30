Latvian President Calls for 'Drone Wall' on NATO's Border with Russia

May 30, 2024, Thursday
Bulgaria: Latvian President Calls for 'Drone Wall' on NATO's Border with Russia

Latvian President Edgars Rinkevičs has proposed the construction of a "wall of drones" along NATO's border with Russia to counter potential migration-related provocations by Russian President Putin and other threats. In an exclusive interview with "The Times" during his visit to the UK, Rinkevičs outlined plans for this measure, emphasizing the need to protect NATO's eastern flank.

Earlier in the week, six NATO countries—Norway, Finland, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, and Poland—reached an agreement on establishing a "drone wall" to bolster defense against Russia's escalating threat. Rinkevičs highlighted Europe's return to the "darkest days of the Cold War," expressing concerns over Russian and Belarusian attempts to exploit large numbers of migrants as "weapons" and provoke other incidents.

While stating that the drones would primarily serve reconnaissance purposes, Rinkevičs did not rule out the possibility of deploying armed unmanned aerial vehicles. He underscored the Baltic states' commitment to enhancing military infrastructure along their eastern borders as part of a comprehensive defense strategy.

During his three-day working visit to Great Britain, Rinkevičs toured the Malloy Aeronautics drone factory, where the Defense Department introduced its new drone strategy earlier this year. Additionally, he had an audience with the king at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday, although planned meetings with senior British government officials were canceled due to the general election.

