Trump-Musk Alliance: Potential White House Role Discussed

The Wall Street Journal, as reported by Reuters and BTA, suggests that Elon Musk might assume a political advisory role in Donald Trump's administration if the former president returns to the White House.

Sources cited by the newspaper indicate that Trump and Musk have engaged in discussions regarding the potential for the billionaire to provide "official input and influence" on matters concerning economic policy and border security.

Musk reportedly played a role in Trump's efforts to garner support from influential American business leaders in his campaign against Democratic President Joe Biden.

Following a meeting with Trump in Florida in March, Musk, one of the world's wealthiest individuals, clarified his stance by announcing that he would not financially support either candidate's campaign. It is noted by "Reuters" that Musk has increasingly aligned himself with the Republican Party in recent years.