The Wall Street Journal, as reported by Reuters and BTA, suggests that Elon Musk might assume a political advisory role in Donald Trump's administration if the former president returns to the White House.
Sources cited by the newspaper indicate that Trump and Musk have engaged in discussions regarding the potential for the billionaire to provide "official input and influence" on matters concerning economic policy and border security.
Musk reportedly played a role in Trump's efforts to garner support from influential American business leaders in his campaign against Democratic President Joe Biden.
Following a meeting with Trump in Florida in March, Musk, one of the world's wealthiest individuals, clarified his stance by announcing that he would not financially support either candidate's campaign. It is noted by "Reuters" that Musk has increasingly aligned himself with the Republican Party in recent years.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
French President Emmanuel Macron recently discussed the ongoing conflict in Ukraine with "The Economist", where he expressed openness to the idea of deploying French troops to Ukraine under specific conditions
Latvian President Edgars Rinkevičs has proposed the construction of a "wall of drones" along NATO's border with Russia to counter potential migration-related provocations by Russian President Putin and other threats
Bulgaria news
Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News."
Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria.
Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper.
News Bulgaria