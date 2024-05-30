Shocking: Child Abuse Allegations Surface at Velingrad Kindergarten

Late last night, social media was abuzz with shocking clips depicting a teacher at the municipal innovative kindergarten "Fantasia" in Velingrad allegedly abusing young children in her care. The videos show the teacher plucking, beating, and mistreating the kindergarten children.

Parents quickly identified the woman in the clips, confirming her as one of the educators at the kindergarten. Petar Tomanov, a concerned father whose child was among those abused, recounted instances where his son returned home with unexplained scars on his face and body.

Despite raising concerns with the staff, Tomanov expressed frustration at the dismissive responses received. He shared his son's fear of being punished by the teacher, mentioning an incident where his child expressed reluctance to speak out because "Aunt Nellie would not lock him in the toilet."

Repeated attempts to address the issue with the kindergarten director proved futile, with Tomanov finding her office consistently locked.

Residents of Velingrad are outraged by the allegations and are calling for swift action from the authorities. Concerned parents, not only from "Fantasia" but also from other childcare facilities in the city, are planning a protest for today to demand accountability and ensure the safety of all children under municipal care.