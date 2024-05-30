Historic Moment: Tsar Ferdinand's Remains Interred in Sofia's Vrana Palace
The mortal remains of Tsar Ferdinand of Bulgaria were interred at the "Vrana" palace near Sofia, marking the final resting place for the monarch.
Transported by a military plane from Coburg, Germany, where Ferdinand spent his final years and was buried, the casket arrived at Sofia airport amidst solemn reception. Western and Central European Metropolitan Anthony, representing the Holy Synod, and Archbishop Monsignor Luciano Suriani, the Apostolic Nuncio in Bulgaria, were present to receive the remains. Guarded by a procession, the casket made its way through the airport.
From there, the mortal remains were conveyed to the Vrana Palace, where a ceremonial interment took place. Led by a guard band, the funeral procession moved from the central entrance of "Vrana" to the palace grounds, with members of the royal family and religious representatives following suit. A crowd of citizens also gathered outside the palace to pay their respects.
Inside the palace's central foyer, Tsar Ferdinand's mortal remains were laid to rest to the strains of Bulgaria's historic anthem, "Shumi Maritsa." The ceremony marked a significant moment in Bulgarian history, commemorating the monarch's legacy and his connection to the country.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
Bulgarian Vice President Criticizes NATO's Position on Ukraine Conflict
Vice President Iliyana Yotova expressed reservations about supporting the declaration adopted by the Parliamentary Assembly of NATO in Sofia
Presidential Candidate with Bulgarian Roots Dominates Mexican Polls
Claudia Sheinbaum, the ruling party's candidate, is currently the clear favorite in Mexico's upcoming presidential election on June 2
Returning for the 4th Time: GERB Pitches Boyko Borissov as Prime Minister of Bulgaria
For the first time since the potential return of Boyko Borissov as prime minister became a central theme in Bulgaria's election campaign
Russian Volunteers from Sofia Aid Ukrainian Front with Military Equipment
Russian volunteers belonging to the "Freedom of Russia Legion" dispatched military equipment to Ukraine, funded by voluntary donations from Russian citizens and ethnic Russians residing in Bulgaria
Vasil Bozhkov Released on Bail
The Sofia Court of Appeal has made a final decision to release the infamous businessman and politican Vasil Bozhkov upon payment of 130,000 BGN
Military Exercise 'Thracian Warrior - 24' Commences in Bulgaria with International Participation
Tactical exercise "Thracian Warrior - 24" of the 2nd Mechanized Brigade is being held until June 4 at the "Koren" and "Novo Selo" training grounds