Historic Moment: Tsar Ferdinand's Remains Interred in Sofia's Vrana Palace

Politics | May 30, 2024, Thursday // 10:26
Bulgaria: Historic Moment: Tsar Ferdinand's Remains Interred in Sofia's Vrana Palace

The mortal remains of Tsar Ferdinand of Bulgaria were interred at the "Vrana" palace near Sofia, marking the final resting place for the monarch.

Transported by a military plane from Coburg, Germany, where Ferdinand spent his final years and was buried, the casket arrived at Sofia airport amidst solemn reception. Western and Central European Metropolitan Anthony, representing the Holy Synod, and Archbishop Monsignor Luciano Suriani, the Apostolic Nuncio in Bulgaria, were present to receive the remains. Guarded by a procession, the casket made its way through the airport.

From there, the mortal remains were conveyed to the Vrana Palace, where a ceremonial interment took place. Led by a guard band, the funeral procession moved from the central entrance of "Vrana" to the palace grounds, with members of the royal family and religious representatives following suit. A crowd of citizens also gathered outside the palace to pay their respects.

Inside the palace's central foyer, Tsar Ferdinand's mortal remains were laid to rest to the strains of Bulgaria's historic anthem, "Shumi Maritsa." The ceremony marked a significant moment in Bulgarian history, commemorating the monarch's legacy and his connection to the country.

Tags: Ferdinand, Vrana, funeral

