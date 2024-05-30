Far-Right Parties on Track to Take Over European Parliament?

World » EU | May 30, 2024, Thursday // 10:09
Bulgaria: Far-Right Parties on Track to Take Over European Parliament?

According to a recent poll by "Politico," far-right Members of the European Parliament (MEPs) may outnumber those from the European People's Party (EPP) in the new European Parliament.

The forecast, released on the eve of the European elections scheduled from June 6 to 9, suggests that while far-right parties could become the largest group in terms of MEP numbers, they are unlikely to unify due to their fragmented nature.

As per the latest polling data, the EPP would secure 170 MEPs if elections were held today. Meanwhile, the two main right-wing political groups, Identity and Democracy (ID), and European Conservatives and Reformists (ECR), would collectively hold 144 seats.

Several other right-wing parties are also projected to enter the European Parliament. These include Germany's "Alternative for Germany" (AfD) with 16 MEPs, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán's FIDESZ with 10 seats, Poland's "Confederation" with six deputies, France's "Reconquista" led by Eric Zemmour with five seats, and Bulgaria's pro-Kremlin "Revival" party with three representatives.

Overall, the far-right bloc is expected to comprise 184 MEPs in the European Parliament. However, the potential coalitions these MEPs might form remain uncertain, as noted by "Politico."

Some leaders within the far-right spectrum, such as Marine Le Pen of the French National Rally, are seeking to establish alliances to strengthen their political influence. Le Pen aims to forge a far-right supergroup in the European Parliament, potentially partnering with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's "Brothers of Italy" party. However, Meloni has also received offers of cooperation from the EPP.

Additionally, while the AfD party was expelled by the European Conservatives and Reformists, pro-Ukrainian MEPs within the group have rejected the idea of FIDESZ joining their ranks.

Despite sharing ideological leanings, the far-right groups ID and ECR are far from forming a unified bloc, as their members often diverge in voting patterns. Jordan Bardella, head of the National Rally delegation in the ID group, hopes to at least achieve a blocking minority on certain legislative matters.

