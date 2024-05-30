Bulgarian Businesses Struggle with AI Adoption

According to data from Eurostat, only 3.6% of Bulgarian businesses with 10 or more employees utilized artificial intelligence (AI) technologies to manage their operations in 2023. This places Bulgaria among the lowest-ranking countries in the European Union in terms of AI adoption.

Eurostat defines artificial intelligence as encompassing various technologies, including text analysis, computer vision, speech recognition, natural language generation, machine learning, and deep learning. These technologies enable systems to collect and analyze data for prediction, recommendation, or decision-making purposes.

Comparatively, 8% of businesses across the EU with 10 or more employees implemented AI technologies in 2023. The countries with the highest adoption rates include Denmark, Finland, and Luxembourg. Conversely, Romania, Bulgaria, Poland, and Hungary rank lowest in the adoption of AI technologies among businesses in the EU.