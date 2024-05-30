Bulgarian Vice President Criticizes NATO's Position on Ukraine Conflict

Vice President Iliyana Yotova expressed reservations about supporting the declaration adopted by the Parliamentary Assembly of NATO in Sofia. The document calls for Ukraine to be permitted to use supplied weapons to target military sites inside Russia. Yotova highlighted that many European voices disagree with the decision made in Sofia. She noted that the criticism directed at the head of state, President Rumen Radev, for advocating a diplomatic resolution to Russia's war in Ukraine instead of increased weaponry and troop deployment is not new.

Yotova commented that President Radev's stance on the Ukraine conflict reflects the voice of reason and his responsibility towards Bulgarian citizens and the Bulgarian army. She emphasized that Radev's perspective is that of a professionally prepared general, unlike those who politicize this serious issue. Yotova made these remarks in Sofia at the opening of the scientific conference "Cultural Heritage - Art - Museums," honoring Art.-Cor. Prof. Dr. Mila Santova.

Yotova also questioned the future development of the declaration at the upcoming NATO Summit in Washington. She pointed out that many European voices do not agree with what was adopted in Sofia. This topic, she mentioned, will also be discussed within the EU at the European Council meeting at the end of June, especially in light of the concerning state of the European budget.

"The signals about the state of the Union's budget are not good at all," Yotova said, adding that a report on this issue is expected, which will influence the next financial framework and the provision of aid to Ukraine. She suggested that the topic of the NATO declaration would be pivotal at the upcoming Summit and within the broader EU context.

Regarding criticisms of President Radev during the election campaign, Yotova suggested that it is clear why such statements are made, emphasizing the importance of Radev’s responsible position. She does not anticipate a repeat of last year's situation at the NATO leadership meeting in July, where Bulgaria was represented by the prime minister instead of the president.

"The president has a personal invitation to participate in this meeting," Yotova stated. "With the position he has taken these days, such voices should be heard. The voice of reason speaks not only from the head of state but also from his responsibility to the citizens and the army."