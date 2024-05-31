Ukraine Endures Night of Russian Missile Strikes as Kyiv Targets the Kerch Strait

During the night, Russia launched cruise missiles from Tu-95 strategic bombers, targeting various areas of Ukraine. Explosions were reported in the Khmelnytsky region, and rockets were also aimed at the Kyiv and Sumy regions. A temporary air alert was declared across the entire territory of Ukraine. In Kharkiv, the second largest Ukrainian city, rocket fire damaged a gas pipeline, causing a fire. The city's mayor, Igor Terekhov, confirmed the incident but did not provide further details about the damage or casualties.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky addressed the nation in his traditional late night video message, highlighting the situation on the front lines in eastern Donetsk and the neighboring Kharkiv region. He emphasized Ukraine's preparation for further enemy actions, stating, "We clearly understand what tasks Russian President Vladimir Putin sets for his army and for what purpose. We will respond to him - for sure." Zelensky also accused Russia of pressuring countries not to participate in the peace conference organized by Ukraine in Switzerland next month.

In his address, Zelensky noted that nearly 100 countries and international organizations are now part of the global effort to resolve the conflict. He stressed that Russia's attempts to derail the high-level meeting would not succeed. The conference, scheduled for June 15-16, aims to pressure Russia to withdraw its troops from Ukraine and restore its 1991 borders.

On a related note, Ukrainian forces targeted ferries in the Kerch Strait. Debris from downed Ukrainian missiles aimed at a transport facility in the Russian-controlled city of Kerch on the Crimean peninsula damaged two car and train ferries on Thursday morning, halting operations on the ferry line serving the Kerch Strait, which connects the Black and Azov Seas. Russian authorities reported damage to the superstructures of the ferries but confirmed no sailors were injured.

Additionally, Russia's air defenses claimed to have shot down eight ATACMS missiles over the Sea of Azov and intercepted eight drones over the Black Sea near Crimea. Four people were injured during the nighttime shelling of Kharkiv, with further damage reported to the city's gas pipeline.