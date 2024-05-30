Israeli Tanks Push into Rafah Center
Israeli tanks have advanced to the center of Rafah, marking their first presence in the southernmost city in the Gaza Strip
The Israeli army has announced that it controls the strategic zone along the border between the Gaza Strip and Egypt, known as the Philadelphi Corridor. This area spans 8 kilometers and, in some places, is more than 100 meters wide. The military claims to have discovered 20 tunnels used by the radical Palestinian group Hamas to smuggle weapons into Gaza.
Meanwhile, Egyptian media suggest that Tel Aviv is attempting to justify its ground invasion in Rafah, a city in the Gaza Strip currently experiencing ongoing military action. Rafah has become a refuge for hundreds of thousands of displaced individuals.
In a related development, a special conference is expected today, where Slovenian Prime Minister Robert Golob is anticipated to announce his recognition of the Palestinian state.
NATO's assessment, as reported by a source in the "Financial Times", reveals a stark reality
Last night, Ukrainian Magura V5 naval drones conducted a parade in the Black Sea, during which they successfully sank two additional fast landing craft belonging to the Russian Black Sea Fleet
French President Emmanuel Macron recently discussed the ongoing conflict in Ukraine with "The Economist", where he expressed openness to the idea of deploying French troops to Ukraine under specific conditions
German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius is advocating for a partial revival of conscription
Ukraine is facing a critical shortage of soldiers, prompting the government to intensify efforts to enlist men into military service
Latvian President Edgars Rinkevičs has proposed the construction of a "wall of drones" along NATO's border with Russia to counter potential migration-related provocations by Russian President Putin and other threats
Sofia Airport's Terminal 3 Construction Set to Begin in Early 2026
COVID-19 Impact: Bulgaria's Grim Milestone as Highest Death Rate in EU