Israel Claims Control Over Strategic Zone Between Gaza and Egypt

The Israeli army has announced that it controls the strategic zone along the border between the Gaza Strip and Egypt, known as the Philadelphi Corridor. This area spans 8 kilometers and, in some places, is more than 100 meters wide. The military claims to have discovered 20 tunnels used by the radical Palestinian group Hamas to smuggle weapons into Gaza.

Meanwhile, Egyptian media suggest that Tel Aviv is attempting to justify its ground invasion in Rafah, a city in the Gaza Strip currently experiencing ongoing military action. Rafah has become a refuge for hundreds of thousands of displaced individuals.

In a related development, a special conference is expected today, where Slovenian Prime Minister Robert Golob is anticipated to announce his recognition of the Palestinian state.