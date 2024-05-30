Bulgaria's Dimitrov Secures Roland Garros Third Round Spot
Grigor Dimitrov, ranked tenth at Roland Garros, has advanced to the third round of the Paris Grand Slam tournament with another impressive victory
Claudia Sheinbaum, the ruling party's candidate, is currently the clear favorite in Mexico's upcoming presidential election on June 2, reports BNR. Polls indicate she is leading by 11 to 22 percent over her opponent, Xochitl Gálvez. However, voter turnout remains a crucial and unpredictable factor, as noted by Mexico's leading sociologists. Past elections have demonstrated that polls can significantly differ from the actual results due to fluctuating voter participation.
Sheinbaum, a former mayor of Mexico City, holds a doctorate in electrical engineering and has Bulgarian roots on her mother's side. She is a prominent figure in the left-wing Morena party and is closely allied with the current president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, who is considered her mentor.
On the other side, Xochitl Gálvez, also 61, is a right-wing opposition senator and a successful entrepreneur. She comes from a poor provincial town and is of indigenous descent. Despite Sheinbaum's significant lead, the outcome of the election could still be influenced by voter turnout on Election Day, which remains challenging to predict accurately.
The mortal remains of Tsar Ferdinand of Bulgaria were interred at the "Vrana" palace near Sofia, marking the final resting place for the monarch
Vice President Iliyana Yotova expressed reservations about supporting the declaration adopted by the Parliamentary Assembly of NATO in Sofia
For the first time since the potential return of Boyko Borissov as prime minister became a central theme in Bulgaria's election campaign
Russian volunteers belonging to the "Freedom of Russia Legion" dispatched military equipment to Ukraine, funded by voluntary donations from Russian citizens and ethnic Russians residing in Bulgaria
The Sofia Court of Appeal has made a final decision to release the infamous businessman and politican Vasil Bozhkov upon payment of 130,000 BGN
Tactical exercise "Thracian Warrior - 24" of the 2nd Mechanized Brigade is being held until June 4 at the "Koren" and "Novo Selo" training grounds
Sofia Airport's Terminal 3 Construction Set to Begin in Early 2026
COVID-19 Impact: Bulgaria's Grim Milestone as Highest Death Rate in EU