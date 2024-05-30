Presidential Candidate with Bulgarian Roots Dominates Mexican Polls

Claudia Sheinbaum, the ruling party's candidate, is currently the clear favorite in Mexico's upcoming presidential election on June 2, reports BNR. Polls indicate she is leading by 11 to 22 percent over her opponent, Xochitl Gálvez. However, voter turnout remains a crucial and unpredictable factor, as noted by Mexico's leading sociologists. Past elections have demonstrated that polls can significantly differ from the actual results due to fluctuating voter participation.

Sheinbaum, a former mayor of Mexico City, holds a doctorate in electrical engineering and has Bulgarian roots on her mother's side. She is a prominent figure in the left-wing Morena party and is closely allied with the current president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, who is considered her mentor.

On the other side, Xochitl Gálvez, also 61, is a right-wing opposition senator and a successful entrepreneur. She comes from a poor provincial town and is of indigenous descent. Despite Sheinbaum's significant lead, the outcome of the election could still be influenced by voter turnout on Election Day, which remains challenging to predict accurately.